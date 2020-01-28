After the acquisition of NGINX, F5 unveils NGINX Controller 3.0

In its first major product announcement since the purchase of NGINX last year, F5 Networks announced Monday NGINX Controller 3.0, a cloud-native application delivery product. NGINX Controller brings together a broad set of app services – such as load balancing, API management, analysis and service mesh – to consolidate DevOps tools and accelerate application deployments.

The new product “emphasizes the unique value proposition of NGINX and F5 together,” said Gus Robertson, SVP and GM of NGINX on F5, in a statement. “Controller 3.0 provides the foundation for self-service for developers and DevOps. We have designed the user experience to be central to the business asset that companies care about most: their apps. This is a big difference to earlier infrastructure-focused solutions.”

F5 acquired NGINX, best known for its fast, open-source web server, for $ 670 million in March. The deal is in line with F5’s plan to focus on multi-cloud solutions, with support for applications in both private and public environments.

NGINX Controller is cloud-agnostic, allowing developers to maintain consistent app services for multi-cloud deployments. It also offers integrations with major suppliers of CI / CD tools, such as Ansible and Datadog.

The platform includes self-service management and monitoring tools for DevOps, NetOps, SecOps and AppDev staff. It also offers orchestrated workflows that promote seamless collaboration between teams. Instead of taking an infrastructure-based approach, the platform’s dashboard is designed to provide easy-to-consume data about the status and performance of applications.

It also provides analysis and insight to help teams improve app performance and to reduce the time needed to update apps for extended usage scenarios or with additional security features.

“In the past there was no offer on the market that allowed an application owner to see exactly what was happening in an application,” said François Locoh-Donou, CEO of F5 Networks to ZDNet. “We have done the work to extract and package all data and information from different tools in a way that creates an application-oriented image.”

F5 also published the financial results of the first quarter FY2020 on Monday, surpassing market expectations.

Non-GAAP net income for the first quarter was $ 155.4 million, or $ 2.55 per diluted share. Sales amounted to $ 569.3 million, an increase of 5 percent compared to $ 543.8 million in Q1 2019. The growth was driven by a revenue growth of software solutions of 50 percent.

Wall Street was looking for a profit of $ 2.43 on sales of $ 565.96 million.

Just a few years ago, F5 was primarily a hardware company, noted Locoh-Donou at ZDNet. Now it’s focused on “creating a portfolio of services that can be deployed in any cloud or data center. That allows customers to deploy our services much faster and easier than they could be, and it’s one of the reasons why there is so much growth in our software company now … Our customers want to continue to consume F5 and they want to do that through software. “

For the second quarter, F5 expects to deliver non-GAAP revenues in the range of $ 580 million to $ 590 million with non-GAAP revenues in the range of $ 2.14 to $ 2.17 per diluted share. The outlook includes an expected contribution from Shape Security, the application security company F5 that was acquired for $ 1 billion in December. The deal is closed on Friday.

Analysts expect a profit of $ 2.44 for the second quarter with revenue of $ 570.86 million.

Juniper Networks, meanwhile, published the financial results for the fourth quarter and thereby exceeded market expectations.

The non-GAAP net income amounted to $ 198.7 million, a decrease of 3 percent on an annual basis, resulting in a non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of 58 cents. Net sales were $ 1.21 billion, an increase of 2 percent on an annual basis.

Wall Street was looking for a profit of 57 cents on sales of $ 1.19 billion.

For the full fiscal year, the non-GAAP net income amounted to $ 597.5 million, a decrease of 10 percent on an annual basis, resulting in a diluted earnings per share of $ 1.72. Net sales were $ 4.45 billion, a decrease of 4 percent on an annual basis.

“We returned to annual growth in the December quarter and saw encouraging trends in various areas of our business, including record sales, double-digit annual growth in the cloud, solid momentum with Mist and another quarter of strength in our service organization, “CEO Rami Rahim said in a statement. “We believe that we are performing well and are positioned to grow the business sustainably from this year on.”

The Board of Directors of Juniper stated an increase of the quarterly cash dividend by 5 percent to 20 cents per share.

For Q1 2020, Juniper expects a non-GAAP net income per share of around 27 cents, plus or minus 3 cents. Turnover is expected to amount to approximately $ 1.03 billion, plus or minus $ 30 million.