After the “Abap” meeting, the Olympic club “Marcial” decided to go through

MANILA, Philippines – Philippine amateur boxer Eumir Marcial is trapped between a cliff and a hard spot during the COVID-19 crisis.

On the one hand, Marcial is preparing to realize his dream of fighting in the Olympics, but on the other hand, there are several suggestions on how to resist before the Tokyo Games begin.

Ricky Vargas, of the Association of Philippine Boxing Alliances, had previously approached those who judged Marcial before the Olympics with monetary offers to leave the boxer alone.

Marcialis, who won gold in the Olympic qualifying division in the medium weight division, is one of the best amateur boxers in Asia, collecting three gold medals and a silver medal at the Aibo World Championships.

Vargas said he had a two-hour video meeting with Marcial, Abap general secretary Ed Picson and sports psychologist Marcus Manaloto to discuss the boxer’s situation, but the meeting was scheduled in person after the blockade.

The boxing manager said Abap would not interfere with Marcial’s professional dreams of gaining financial stability.

“We discussed a lot of things and the conversation was easy and sincere,” Vargas said. “We have agreed to sit down and talk face to face as soon as the current situation becomes clear.”

“It was decided that in the current uncertainty in everyone’s life, it would be unwise to make immediate decisions that could affect long-term plans. “Eumyr told me that he would wait face-to-face for such a meeting before making a final decision, and I know that Eumyr is the man of his word.”

This time, Vargas ordered the most important voice in his main corner, which advised Marcial to follow the Olympic track – boxing legend Manny Pacquiao.

“He released it by advising Marcial to think about the country first and live up to his Olympic dream,” Varga said in a statement. “A good senator said he (Marcialis) can always switch to professional boxing after the Olympics and then support Marcial.”

