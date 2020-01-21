More than 16,000 customers in southeast Queensland were hit by blackouts on Tuesday evening after storms hit the state’s southeast coast.

Much of the region, which stretches from Noosa to the Gold Coast, has been hit by storms, a spokesman for the Bureau of Meteorology AAP said.

A gust of 96 kilometers per hour was recorded in Nambour at 16:34.

While a severe thunderstorm warning for southeast Queensland was canceled, a warning for parts of the forecasting district Wide Bay and Burnett remained on Tuesday evening.

“Heavy thunderstorms in the warning area can lead to harmful winds in the next few hours,” said a statement at 7:00 p.m.

Areas such as Kilkivan, Cherbourg, Wondai and Murgon are likely to be affected.

Around 16,031 customers in areas such as Sunshine Coast, Brisbane City, Somerset Regional and Scenic Rim Regional were still affected by power outages after 9 p.m.

BOM forecaster Lauren Pattie told ABC that the storms were fueled by hot, unstable air, which made it “feel very tropical outside, also pretty sticky”.

“We have a peak of 30.9 degrees [Celsius] around the city [Brisbane],” she said.

“The dew points are very high – that’s the amount of moisture in the air. So you go into the air and it feels very heavy.

“A dew point above 20 is considered very sticky. We are currently staying at 24.9 and it has been like this all day.”

Forecasters have issued the first flood warning for Queensland since May last year for a floodplain that has been declared completely dry for six long, hard years.

The past week of showers and storms has caused the Paroo River in Caiwarro, in the Outback Bulloo Shire, to have little flooding.

More rain is expected over the catchment area in the coming days, the river in Hungerford is likely to exceed that on Wednesday or Thursday.

That would be a small miracle for southwestern communities that have been declared arid since January 2014.

The temperature in Brisbane dropped to 26 degrees overnight, but due to the high humidity, the apparent temperature was 31.1 degrees Celsius at 3 a.m.

Sticky nights are expected by the end of the week, keeping humidity levels and day and night temperatures high.

The highest temperatures in the southeast corner are expected to fluctuate around the mid-1930s, while the night temperatures are expected to be four to seven degrees above average.

“We continue to predict muggy and rather uncomfortable conditions for southeast Queensland and indeed much of the eastern coastline this week,” said Hoff.

aap