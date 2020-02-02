After spraying the NPR, Pompeo defends press freedom abroad

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan – Over the past four days, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has called for authoritarian governments in Eastern Europe and Central Asia to reduce restrictions on press freedom, despite criticism of his own treatment of journalists at home.

In Belarus, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan during the weekend and again on Monday, Pompeo raised human rights issues, including freedom of the press, with his interlocutors and denied that there was a double standard.

Pompeo defended his accident with a National Public Radio interviewer who asked him last month about the expulsion of the former ambassador to Ukraine. He further said that his behavior, which the journalist said to blame her with blasphemy after the interview was over, showed no disrespect for a free press.

Pompeo responded in an official statement that the interviewer had “lied” to him, and called her behavior “shameful.” He said the incident was “another example of how the media are confused in his search to hurt” President Donald Trump and his administration. NPR said it was just reporting from his journalist.

Pompeo has complained about the NPR reporting in the past, in particular about the coverage of the negotiations that led to the nuclear deal in Iran in 2015.

NPR later said that another reporter was removed from the pool of journalists who were traveling with Pompeo on his current journey. This led to a second wave of criticism from commentators, including former US officials and diplomats, who said that Pompeo had lost credibility to force foreign governments to respect press freedom.

Yet in Tashkent, Pompeo on Monday praised the Uzbek government for “loosing the media limitation” and said the US “looking ahead to further progress” in the area.

And in Belarus, he said on Saturday that the US gives priority to respect for human rights, strong civil society and freedom of the press in all corners of the world “and that the country had more work to do before American sanctions could be lifted.

On Sunday, a radio interviewer in Kazakhstan asked Pompeo “what kind of message” the NPR incident is sending to countries whose governments “routinely suppress freedom of the press.”

Pompeo denied that the NPR interview was more “confrontational” than any other interview he gave and said that journalists can ask him anything they want.

“In America, that’s the greatness of our nation: Reporters like you can ask me any question and any questions,” he said. “We talk openly. We express our opinion; they ask their questions. That is how we continue in America. “

He said that the question of which reporters are allowed to travel on his plane depends on “certain behaviors” that relate to honesty and telling the truth. “If they do that, they can participate, and if they don’t, it’s just not appropriate, frankly, it’s not fair for the rest of the journalists who are taking part next to them.”

Pompeo said that sends a “perfect message”.

“It is a perfect message about press freedom. They are free to ask questions,” he said, noting that a third NPR reporter attended his press conference in Ukraine on Friday. “It’s wide open in America. I love it. I hope the rest of the world will follow our press freedoms and the great things we do in the United States.”

Matthew Lee, The Associated Press