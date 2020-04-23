After signing to Green, the G League reaches Sotta

The NBA G League’s intensified efforts to channel young talent can help Kai Sotto bring him – and the nation as a whole – closer to his NBA dreams.

Following the upcoming filming of the NBA superstar at Fil-Am Jalen Green, the G League has contacted many pre-stars, including Kai Sotto, according to a Forbes.com report.

7-foot-long Sotto 2 is trying to become the first full-fledged, home-grown Filipino to break into the NBA and is in the US to improve his skills at The Skill Factory in Atlanta.

According to Forbes, the G League has already reached the Soto camp.

The G League initiative gives young talent the opportunity to apply for an NBA project and give them high salaries and a platform to showcase their skills without having to go to university.

The G League has joined Green from top collegiate programs such as Kentucky, Memphis, Oregon and Auburn, opening a rising stellar revenue stream that could reach $ 500,000 a month. ESPN also noted that Green could sign a seven-digit sneaker deal. U.S. NCAA players are not allowed both benefits.

The G League will not stop with one star.

“They will add more names. The NBA wanted it to be a viable option, but they had to increase their stake and investment in high school athletes. They did it with Green and it paid off, ”Evan Daniels, national scout director, told 247Sports.com.

In addition to Sotto, the G League also expects to sign 6-foot 9 Texas striker Greg Brown, 6-11 big man Makura Maker, Detroit center cousin Thon Maker and 6-7 wings Che Evans.

