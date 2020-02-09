After racist statements from students and parents, Saline holds an open forum

SALINE, me. – The Mayor of Saline and two Washtenaw County Commissioners hosted an open forum in Saline City Hall after racist comments from students on social media and from a parent at a diversity and inclusion meeting.

“We will all be respectful,” said Mayor Brian Marl. “Hate speech, inflammatory speech, threats are not tolerated.”

Students, parents, and grandparents came to share their thoughts after two incidents of racism followed, including one that attracted national attention.

“As a biracial student, the stuff I hear every day is frankly pretty disgusting and ignorant,” said Dru Campbell, a high school junior.

The purpose of the meeting was to hear what others had to say about their experiences and to listen.

“It was an open and sometimes difficult conversation, but it was an important conversation,” said Marl.

Jim Tieman, whose grandson was a target of discrimination, said the discussion in Saline could make a difference.

“After going through the pain of it, I think Saline will be a better community,” said Tieman.

Wednesday there will be an open forum again.

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit – All rights reserved.