After Michiana’s snowfall, the streets stay smooth in the morning

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, IND. – Several counties in Indiana were warned of travel warnings on Thursday as the streets stayed smooth throughout the morning commute.

The St. Joseph, Starke, Kosciusko and Fulton districts have been set for travel warnings, which means that anyone on the go should exercise caution and avoid dangerous situations.

Many district school districts were delayed or closed entirely.

Local law enforcement agencies have warned on social media that drivers have more time to scrape snow off their vehicles and drive more carefully.

ELKHART ROAD CONDITIONS:

This is Nappanee Street / IN-19, one of the most important and busy streets in @ElkhartCountyIN. Snow / mud / slippery conditions are common even on busy roads. # INwx # MIwxpic.twitter.com / pEIza3Ckvp

