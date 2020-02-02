After losing his son to opiods, “the Soupman” delivers meals to homeless people in New England

A man from Massachusetts who lost his son due to the opioid crisis keeps his memory alive by giving it back to others. For the past three years, Peter Kelleher has been bringing his non-profit to shelters in the region. He arrived in Manchester, New Hampshire, on Saturday in his big red school bus. It is filled with brand new coats, gloves, backpacks and toiletries. Kelleher’s son Travis died in 2016. To cope with the loss, he began making soup and delivering it to the homeless in his hometown. It is where he was called the “Soupman”. He took that nickname and turned it into a non-profit organization that helps people in need. Kelleher now drives his bus to towns and villages in New England to provide assistance to people in need. “Homelessness is going to be here. It won’t get any easier. We have our veterans who have served this country, we have our mothers and our fathers,” he said. “I say it a million times a day. It’s people helping people It’s that simple. “Kelleher said he can do all of this through donations. If you want to help, you can read more about his work here.

