After Life Season 2 Release Date of Netflix | Cast, plot, trailer

Ricky Gervais’ brutally honest comedy After Life returns to Netflix for a second series.

That means the fans will be reunited with Gervais’ grieving protagonist Tony – but who else will repeat their roles? And when will the new episodes come on Netflix?

Here you will find everything you need to know (** WARNING: SPOILER FOR A LIFE SERIES **)…

When is After Life season 2 on Netflix?

After Life will return for a second series on Netflix in spring 2020.

#AfterLife renewed for S2. Star & Creator @rickygervais says: “I’ve never had such a reaction. It was crazy. And heartwarming. But now I have to make sure season two is even better, so I’ll probably have to work a lot harder than usual. Really annoying. “Pic.twitter.com/aXsHVYRSSD

Netflix announced the news with a Twitter post quoted by Ricky Gervais: “I’ve never had such a response. It was crazy. And heartwarming.

“But now I have to make sure season two is even better so I probably have to work a lot harder than usual.” Really annoying. ‘

Gervais announced in March that he had already started writing the second series, and in August shared a photo from reading through…

# AfterLife2 Reading through pic.twitter.com/RrwcCkmGMn

Filming for the new season started on September 9, 2019.

What is After Life about?

After Life follows misanthropic newspaper journalist Tony (Gervais), who learns to deal with it after his wife’s death by deciding to say and do whatever he wants, whatever the consequences.

Tony becomes depressed and suicidal after his beloved Lisa (Kerry Godliman) dies of breast cancer and tries to turn to a rude and destructive personality, but is undermined by the kindness of his fellow human beings.

Although the topic is fairly extensive, the sitcom has been praised for being both poignant and fun.

Who will be in the second season of After Life?

Gervais will definitely be back as the show’s creator and star, and although the casting has not yet been confirmed, most of the original actors are expected to repeat their roles in the sitcom, including …

Kerry Godliman as Tony’s late wife Lisa, Ashley Jensen as nurse to Tony’s father, Roisin Conaty as local prostitute Daphne, Diane Morgan as Tony’s colleague, Tony Way as Tony’s colleague and friend, Mandeep Dhillon as aspiring journalist, David Bradley as Tony’s father Tom Basden as Tony’s boss and brother-in-law Matt, Penelope Wilton as widow Anne and Paul Kaye as psychiatrist.

Tim Plester’s character Julian is not expected to return – unless he appears like Lisa in flashbacks.

What will happen in the second season of After Life?

Gervais has previously revealed that in the last episode of season one there is “a little hint” where the show could go next.

While Tony’s grave is deep and meaningful to Anne, he says, “I will continue to say and do what I want and punish the world, but I will punish those who deserve it.” I will use my superpower forever. ‘

Who is the creator and star Ricky Gervais?

Gervais created sitcoms “The Office”, “Extras”, “Derek” and “Life’s Too Short” as well as feature films “Cemetery Junction” (with his longtime collaborator Stephen Merchant), “Life on the Road” and “Special Correspondents”.

He also has a list of Hollywood credits, including the films Ghost Town, Muppets Most Wanted, Night at the Museum: The Secret of the Grave and the Invention of Lying, and has hosted the Golden Globes four times.

Is there a trailer for After Life Season 2?

Not yet, but here’s a compilation of outtakes from the first series to get you in the mood …

To celebrate the news of the second season, here @rickygervais and the cast of After Life pissing over the breakdowns of the first season pic.twitter.com/uTuUxPdvzX

