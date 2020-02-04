After Life season 2 Netflix release date | Cast, plot, trailer

Ricky Gervais’ brutally honest comedy After Life returns to Netflix for a second series.

This means that fans will be reunited with the grieving protagonist Tony van Gervais – but who else will reaffirm their roles? And when will the new episodes come on Netflix?

Here’s everything you need to know (** WARNING: SPOILERS BEFORE AFTER A LIFE SERIES ONE **)…

When is After Life season 2 on Netflix?

After Life returns for a second series Netflix in the spring of 2020.

#AfterLife updated for S2. Star & maker @rickygervais says: "I have never had such a reaction before. It has been insane. And heartwarming. But now I have to make sure that the second season is even better, so I will probably have to work much harder than normal. Really annoying."

April 3, 2019

Gervais announced in March that he had already started series two and in August he shared a photo of the read-through …

#AfterLife2 Reading through

August 19, 2019

Filming the new season started on September 9, 2019.

What is After Life about?

After Life follows the misanthropic newspaper journalist Tony (Gervais), who learns to cope with the death of his wife by deciding to say and do what he wants, regardless of the consequences.

Tony becomes depressed and suicidal after his beloved Lisa (Kerry Godliman) died of breast cancer and tries to embrace a rude and destructive personality, but is undermined by the friendliness of the people around him.

Despite the fact that the subject is quite heavy, the sitcom is praised because it is both moving and funny.

Who is in the cast of After Life season two?

Gervais will certainly return as the show’s creator and star and, although casting has not been confirmed, most of the original actors are expected to repeat their role in the sitcom, including …

Kerry Godliman as the deceased wife of Tony Lisa, Ashley Jensen as the nurse of Tony’s father, Roisin Conaty as a local prostitute Daphne, Diane Morgan as a colleague of Tony, Tony Way as a colleague and friend of Tony, Mandeep Dhillon as a journalist in training, David Bradley as Tony’s father, Tom Basden as Tony’s boss and brother-in-law Matt, Penelope Wilton as widow Anne and Paul Kaye as the psychiatrist.

Tim Plester’s Julian character is not expected to come back unless, like Lisa, he appears in flashbacks.

What happens in After Life season two?

Gervais previously revealed that in the final episode of the first season there is “a little clue” about where the show could go next.

During Tony’s grave with Anne deeply and meaningfully, he says, “I keep saying and doing what I want and punishing the world, but I’m going to punish people who deserve it. I’m going to use my superpower forever.”

Who is the maker and star Ricky Gervais?

Gervais created sitcoms The Office, Extras, Derek and Life’s Too Short and feature films Cemetery Junction (with his former collaborator Stephen Merchant), David Brent: Life on the Road and Special Correspondents.

He also has a list of Hollywood credits, including the movies Ghost Town, Muppets Most Wanted, Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb and The Invention of Lying, and has hosted the Golden Globes four times.

Is there a trailer for After Life season 2?

Not yet, but here’s a compilation of series one outtakes to get you in the mood …

to celebrate the news of season 2 here is @rickygervais and the cast of After Life piss about aka the season 1 bloopers

April 3, 2019