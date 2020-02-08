After lashing the coach, Calgary Flames promises to let actions speak with volume

The music was back in practice, the mood was cheerful, there were nice exercises and – panting – laughter.

How dare they … right?

They should have eliminated all pucks from Friday’s training at Scotiabank Saddledome and the players should have skated … right?

They must all be angry from now until the moment they win … right?

After Geoff Ward hit his group deep into the media after their third consecutive loss – questioning everything about their ability to hit, block shots, get out of their comfort zones, their team identity to their efforts to how bad they want to be a playoff team – the head coach of Calgary Flames turned the script around and started a new day.

He said what to say after their third consecutive loss, Thursday’s 3-2 decision at the Nashville Predators. He stood by his comments on Friday morning.

So they went to work.

The coach has delivered his message (many messages) and the Flames players have said the right things, vowed that they should be better and that this is the most important time of the year if they want a long spring.

They talked.

Now they know it is up to them to start the walk from Saturday at Rogers Arena (8:00 PM MT, CBC, Sportsnet, Sportsnet One, Sportsnet 360, CityTV, Sportsnet 960 The Fan).

“I think today was a good start,” Flames said ahead of Sean Monahan. “I thought there was good energy. I mean, we have to go into Van and put our best game on the table. Three losses in a row, it is not acceptable. We have to find ways to win, the rankings are so tight and it is clearly a crucial time of the season.

“We must consider this a must-win, go there and put our best game on the table.”

It is not the first time this season that this club is at a crossroads. They could gain steam and ask for compensation for the play-offs, bound and determined to stay alive as long as possible (or at least get out of the first round).

Or they could spin.

At 27-22-6 with 60 points, they are still in the play-off race and are occupying the second Wild Card spot on the way to Friday’s action.

But the thought of the Flames playing the first-placed St. Louis Blues, the hot-as-ever defending Stanley Cup champions, in the first round of playoffs (which is the way the game would be shaken off as the play -offs started this weekend) should send shivers down the spine of every Flames fan on the planet.

“Of course we want to win more, especially at home,” Flames said ahead of Elias Lindholm. “But I still think there is no panic. We are still in a play-off place, but the teams among us are clearly catching us a bit. Now we just have to win tomorrow and make a good road trip.

“Of course we want to play better. And we can play better. It starts (Saturday). “

And the fact that their next three opponents after the Pacific Division-leading Vancouver Canucks (30-20-5) are at the bottom of the rankings – San Jose (Monday), Los Angeles (Wednesday) and Anaheim (Thursday) – should ensure zero difference for them.

They now need victories, and that is the only option with 27 games left in the regular season.

“Of course we agree (with Ward’s comments after the game),” said Flames defender Rasmus Andersson. “We just have to dig a little, frankly. We play very well from time to time, but we just have to find a little more bounces and work a little harder and get a little more traffic. We must come back to this to restore our confidence. “

Ward mentioned the combat test, welcoming adversity, and taking up the opportunity which, as history shows, is how good teams approach playoffs: with their backs to the wall, no one believes in them except themselves.

He also called it the “player time of the year.” It’s their show.

So bring it every night.

“If we coach and teach at this time of the year, we won’t go anywhere,” said Milan Lucic. “It’s the players who take over and say the right things and do the right things and play the right way … it’s everyone who comes together as a group and finds faith in yourself and believes in the group. That’s what it is to the next level.

“I don’t know what it is. We haven’t been home that well lately, so maybe it’s a good time to hit the road.”

