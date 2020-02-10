After impeachment fires, Schumer wants answers

Chuck Schumer, chairman of the Senate Minority, wants answers after the Trump administration fired several executives related to the impeachment of the Democrats.

Shortly after the reassignment of the members of the National Security Council, Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman, and his twin brother, Lieutenant Colonel Yevgeny Vindman, Schumer sent letters to 74 inspectors general at government agencies. The New York Democrat wants the IGs to investigate all retaliation against government officials who, according to Politico, are reporting allegations of misconduct by the president.

For example, Schumer wrote to Acting Department of Defense Inspector General Glenn Fine that the Vindman brothers’ dismissal from the NSC is “part of a dangerous, growing pattern of retaliation against those who report misconduct only if they target themselves found by the President and subject to his anger and vindictiveness. “

Alexander Vindman reported concerns over Trump’s call to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy last summer and testified in the parliamentary impeachment investigation that led to Trump’s impeachment.

Schumer also wants to know whether the federal employees know their rights as whistleblowers.

After the Vindmans were fired from the NSC, Trump attacked Alexander Vindman, calling him “very rude” and saying that he had “received a horrific report” from his manager, the man he was reporting, which publicly stated that Vindman had trouble judging the chain of command and leaking information. In other words, “OUT”. “

