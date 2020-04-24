After hundreds of patients at COVID-19 clinic in Somerville, breaking point becomes clear

“If you were a patient, we would have introduced one at a time,” says Janice John, medical director of COVID-19 Specialty Respiratory Clinic in Somerville.

As she leads a new nurse on a tour around a sign that says, “Stop! Please wait here,” she explains that as soon as patients enter the door, they are given a mask and are greeted by a medical assistant who can take their temperature and check the oxygen level immediately. Patients are then screened for treatment and advised how they and their families deal with the coronavirus.

The most Cambridge Health Alliance The clinic opened just over a month ago and sees about 100 confirmed and suspected COVID-19 patients a day from a mostly working-class community with many immigrants.

Employees help scared patients feel more secure, they say, allowing many to stay home and get those in need of more care at the hospital. And as the clinic treats them, it also quickly acquires knowledge, including what seems to be a pivotal moment in the development of COVID-19.

The clinic these days has “a lot of compassion and care for the patient, for the community,” says internist Gerard Costa, “and also a lot of curiosity about trying to learn more about this disease and trying to save a life.”

Medical Director Janice John stands in the Clean Room, where staff at the COVID-19 Cambridge Alliance meet daily. (Jesse Costa / WBUR)

Doctors from the clinic have just released a document highlighting a pattern they have noticed among many hundreds of patients. Dr. Jessamine Blau, who oversees outpatient care for COVID-19, describes it as shortness of breath that occurs days after other viral symptoms such as fever and cough.

“Over the last few weeks, it’s become very obvious that there is something we call a turning point in four to nine days,” she says.

Another Cambridge Health Alliance doctor, Peter Cohen, explains in educational videos that perhaps the majority of COVID-19 patients develop at least some shortness of breath – also known as the medical term “shortness of breath” – a finding that swipes with Chinese data.

Some of these patients will do so poorly that they may have to go to the hospital. “We also know that there are many patients and we hope that the majority of patients who develop shortness of breath will have a stable clinical course,” he says.

With no easy way of predicting which patients will go down quickly, the COVID-19 clinic tries to keep a close eye on them – or rather – closely, because vigilance is mostly done over the phone.

Patients receive many inquiries, such as the one from a recent call with Dr. Gaurab Basu: “And do you find that you are not able to perform any activities today, such as walking up the stairs or walking around your house, is it different from the last few days? “

On one of the clinical With hundreds of such calls a day, physician assistant Kelly Goncalves became concerned about a patient on COVID-19, a 50-year-old Brazilian who was short of breath. The breathing problem seemed stable at first, but then got worse.

“I made her walk into her house a few steps from her bed to the bathroom and back. She was really gasping for air,” Goncalves says. “All the while I was talking to her, she only managed to say yes or no, or maybe two words in response.”

Therefore, Goncalves asked her to enter a respiratory clinic where her oxygen level was set so low that she was sent to the hospital.

“It was then accepted,” says Goncalves. “She was fired today, so that’s good news. But she was admitted in just over a week.”

This patient was the exception. The clinic finds that 90% of its patients with COVID-19 can stay home, closely monitoring that it sometimes includes a pulse oximeter, a small device that can measure oxygen levels when trimmed on a patient’s finger.

And the staff is as we continue to collect and share other findings on how to manage COVID-19 and how this new disease is managed.

Dr. Jessamine Blau says that, for example, since it is already clear that low-frequency shortness of breath is a key turning point, the next question is what to do in the absence of the usual official medical guidance.

“These are things that can come out of clinical practice faster than they currently do in the literature,” she says, “because that’s the way things work in a pandemic.”

Bruce Green is awaiting appointment at the COVID-19 Clinic at Cambridge Health Alliance. He was tested because he believed he had come in contact with someone with the virus. He was sent to hostels at Tufts University for quarantine until he received the results of his tests. (Jesse Costa / WBUR)