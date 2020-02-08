After Globes’ victory, Joaquin convinced Phoenix Oscars to become vegan

After persuading the Golden Globes to become a vegan, Joaquin Phoenix then convinced his powerful Hollywood agency, WME, to give up meat for the Oscars.

The agency organized its starry annual pre-Oscars party in Beverly Hills on Friday and offered stars, including Leo DiCaprio, Jason Momoa, Wiz Khalifa and Miley Cyrus, a fully vegetable vegan spread.

Phoenix – who brought his mother Arlyn Phoenix and fiancée Rooney Mara – saw cheerful food at vegan meatballs, while seeing other guests who congratulated the “Joker” star on his award ceremony and the surprisingly good vegan food.

Phoenix has attempted to make this season’s awards vegan, starting with the Golden Globes. When Phoenix entered the Globes stage on January 5, he recognized the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for his “very daring move on a vegetable basis tonight.” It really gives a powerful message. “

This was followed by the Critics’ Choice and SAG awards, followed by WME and the Academy, which decided that all food that is served to guests arriving at the Dolby Theater before the Oscars on Sunday will be vegan.

Phoenix has argued that meat farming is a major cause of climate change due to greenhouse gas emissions, and Hollywood must set an example.

Guests at the WME event, organized by co-Endeavor CEOs Ari Emanuel and Patrick Whitesell, include Michael B Jordan, Mahershala Ali, Florence Pugh, Jonah Hill, Maria Sharapova, Rami Malek, Gary Clark Jr., Josh Gad, Tyler The Creator , Jake Gyllenhaal, Liam Hemsworth, Chloe Grace Moretz, Vince Vaughn, Usher, Octavia Spencer, Adam Sandler and Janelle Monae.

The agency also celebrated the signing of a series of big stars in the last six months, including Miley, Angelina Jolie, Robert Downey Jr., Julianne Moore, SZA, Matthew McConaughey and Tom Brady.

