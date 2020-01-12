After five seasons at FC Toronto, Jay Chapman is looking forward to life in Miami | paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

At his best, Chapman can deliver a silky pass and has good visibility.

But a busy midfield with captain Michael Bradley, Spanish playmaker Alejandro Pozuelo, fellow Canadian Jonathan Osorio, Marky Delgado and Nick DeLeon made playing hard to find.

While Chapman made 17 games with Toronto last season, only five were off and his regular playing time was 522 minutes.

He said he had known for some time that a move was possible.

“When I had my chances at Toronto, I think I did well,” he said. “And I think sometimes I didn’t get enough playing time for some of the performances I played. It was frustrating for me at certain times.

“But Toronto is such a great city. It was one of the toughest midfields in the entire competition to break into. I think I was patient, but sometimes I think I deserved a little more chance.”

Then he heard that there was interest in Miami.

“I had been there for five years,” he said about Toronto. “I just thought I needed something new, a kind of step out of my comfort zone in my hometown. Miami sounded like they really wanted me and it seemed like a chance to get away and grow and take another step in my career. ”

Toronto sent Chapman to Miami on November 13 for $ 100,000 in general allotment money with Miami sports director, Paul McDonough, who called the Canadian “a versatile attacking midfielder with good experience in the league and internationally.”

Chapman is currently contributing to that international experience.

He beat the woodwork twice in his third senior performance and was involved in building three of the Canadian goals in a 4-1 win over Barbados in Irvine, Calif, on Tuesday.

He saw no action Friday because 73rd ranked Canada number 162 defeated Barbados with the same score in a rematch at the same location.

“Our first game back (in 2020), I think we could have scored a little more,” he said about Tuesday’s win. “But it was a good game in general and a good way to start this camp.”

The Canadians take it at number 39 in Iceland in Irvine on January 15.

Canada wants to collect FIFA ranking points in its attempt to crack the top six in CONCACAF prior to the June ratings. The top six in the region at that time makes the Hex, the easiest route for the World Cup in the region.

Canada is currently seventh in CONCACAF, with El Salvador in sixth place.

Tosaint Ricketts, Tesho Akindele, Osorio and Theo Bair scored for Canada on Tuesday. Bair, Shamit Shome, Jayden Nelson, Charles-Andreas Brym and Noble Okello all won their first senior caps, while 25-year-old Samuel Piette became Captain Canada’s fifth youngest player.

17-year-old Nelson was meanwhile the third youngest male player to make his debut for Canada.

Chapman started his youth career at the TFC academy before moving to Michigan State University, where he was named a First Team All-American and Big Ten midfielder of the year in 2014. In 2015 he signed a home-grown contract with Toronto.

In total, Chapman made 88 games for Toronto with six goals and five assists.

Chapman is the second Canadian on the roster in Miami and joins former Vancouver Whitecap David Norman Jr.

He is impressed by what he has seen so far from the people behind the new franchise.

“They know how to make a winning team. I’m really excited to be part of that project, “said Chapman, who has already found a place to live in Florida.” It’s going to be a big market, big players, a lot of hype about the team and a lot of expectations to which is a very exciting thing for a player. “

“It will be a new start for me and I can’t wait to get there and start the preseason.”

He has yet to meet David Beckham, co-owner of Miami, a question he has been asked more than a few times.

“I don’t mind being asked that. It’s a nice question to ask,” he said laughing.

“He was actually one of my favorite players growing up,” Chapman added. “It is a bit surreal that I can play for a team that it runs a bit.”

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on January 10, 2020.

–

Follow @NeilMDavidson on Twitter

Neil Davidson, The Canadian Press