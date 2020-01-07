After enduring the toughest road trip in the country, Ute women must prepare for unbeaten UCLA

Loading...

SALT LAKE CITY – For Utah’s women’s basketball team, last week’s road trip to Oregon was the most difficult ever for a university basketball team in the country, male or female , this year.

The Utes faced Oregon State No. 3 on Friday and Oregon No. 2 on Sunday and for a team as young as the Utes, whose top two scorers are first-year students, results were predictable because they lost both games quite easily.

So what is Utah’s reward for defeating last weekend with a total of 66 points?

A meeting with UCLA number 8 in the unbeaten country at home Friday evening.

“There is no rest for the tired,” said Ute coach Lynne Roberts. “This is the Pac-12 basketball, that’s what it’s about. In the Pac-12, there is no mercy. We have to keep a cool head around us, see the situation as a whole and continue to improve. “

Like the Ute men’s team, the Utah women are one of the youngest teams in the country. In addition to the top two goal scorers, Lola Pendande (12.6 points per game) and Brynna Maxwell (11.6 points per game) being first-year students, three of the next four top scorers are second-year students, Niyah Becker, Dru Gylten and Andrea Torres.

The Utes were hoping to get a good season from Daneesha Provo, who was the second-best scorer in each of the past two seasons when she averaged 13.5 and 12.3 points per game, respectively, but was difficult after return of a torn ACL, which suffered a year ago.

She only played in six games and only shot 3 for 25 on the field.

“Coming back from ACL is very difficult, but mentally too,” said Roberts. “She’s not shooting the ball yet, the attacking efficiency isn’t there yet. She just has to play and I think she can knock them over.”

After playing 14-0 UCLA Friday at 7 p.m. at the Huntsman Center, the Utes will face 8-6 USC Sunday at noon.