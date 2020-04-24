After COVID-19, what about the food industry?

Since the COVID-19 outbreak in the United States began, online grocery sales have increased. For many shoppers who are at risk of exposure to busy places such as grocery stores, buying online has finally been worth the added expense. While distribution platforms like Instacart are struggling to hire new workers, grocery chains are rapidly renewing physical and digital operations to adapt to today’s reality.

At some point, however, the crisis will begin to subside, and stores will reopen. Buyers will likely have different expectations and groceries will find themselves in a changing market.

Online grocery shopping “will be picked up, for sure,” said Will Glaser, founder and CEO of Grabango, which uses AI and other technologies to create boxless systems for grocery stores.

He said digital purchases in the long run could account for 4 to 6 percent of grocery sales, but are unlikely to stay at current levels, with 10 percent of shoppers buying online.

“That’s just an unrealistic way to spend your money,” Glaser said. “My expectation is that decision-making will be done in the real world on an economic level, by people trying to extend their salary as much as possible.”

It is impossible to say at this time what this means for the grocery business, which has been a target for the digital disruption. Glaser spoke with ZDNet about where the industry is headed and how it can change its trajectory in the current conditions.

A conservative cash industry

While the food industry has not taken modernization efforts at the same pace as other sectors, that doesn’t mean it has no vision for the future, Glaser said.

“Retail, and especially retail, is a very thin-margin company,” he said. “There’s a lot of money at the front door and most pay for the groceries coming through the back door.

“There’s not a lot of extra money around the company,” Glaser continued. Consequently, “they are very conservative: cash is very conservative. Many other companies have the luxury of running experiments and investing heavily in future projects … Groceries are so focused on the benefit of a thin margin. There were other retail technology initiatives before Grabango, and they didn’t work … because they didn’t affect the bottom line. “

The grocery market is extremely price sensitive, Glaser added, which is one of the reasons that, until now, online shopping accounted for less than 5 percent of sales. He paid for drivers, digital infrastructure and other expenses, saying that when it is almost impossible to pass on any of these costs to consumers without losing their market share.

“It’s very hard to believe that 10 or 15 percent consumption will be borne by consumers,” he said. “I don’t think the groceries will go online any time soon.”

Take advantage of AI and error-tolerant hardware to change the equation

Grabango – in addition to other startups like Zippin, Standard Cognition, Grabango and Trigo – are taking a different approach, leveraging fast-forward technologies like computer vision to eliminate grocery shopping lines.

“Our really high goal is to partner with established retailers on a large scale to eliminate lines and save time,” Glaser said.

The company installs aerial sensors in a store, which use advanced machine learning and computer vision algorithms to monitor the location of each item in the warehouse. Glaser said architecture that tolerates system failures is key to its success. With thin margins shaving on the line, even five minutes offline can be “catastrophic,” he said.

“The powerful tools we are using, machine learning algorithms and high-power hardware, fundamentally underpin the economy for the grocery store,” Glaser added.

Monitoring inventory, tracking its movement off-the-shelf and out-of-store, can help the bottom line by downsizing the storefront, Grabango says, which is a serious problem for the industry. Grabango says his system charges buyers for all the items they have in person, even if it is hidden from view.

Meanwhile, the system is designed to make the customer happier with less waiting time online. Customers have the option to download an app, so they can just walk out of a store with purchases and view charges on their credit card. Those who do not want to bother with the application – or who want to pay in cash, food stamp benefits using an EBT card or any other type of tender – can go to a shopping station, where the Grabango system will tell you a cashier as much as ten.

“We’re aware that not everyone is a Silicon Valley creature,” Glaser said. “We’ve worked very hard to build a system … that can bring the whole of society with us.”

Grabango currently manages pilot operations with three major merchants. Its partnership with the Giant Eagle is the only publicly announced Grabango facility. So far, Giant Eagle has tested the system with its own employees, and plans to extend the pilot program to all buyers at its test location later this year.

A safe alternative to being on the wire

Glaser, so far, the pandemic has not really affected Grabango’s operations. The vast majority of the company team can work from home. Even their store deployments remain feasible, with a small number of people installing sensors in stores late at night, to interrupt shopping as little as possible.

“We’re doing them with care to respect social distancing, but they’re not substantially reduced,” Glaser said.

It’s unclear how it may change the industry’s trajectory toward the pandemic, but Glaser said that anecdotally, the crisis seems to have underscored the value of a cashless system.

“The CEO of a major retailer, who is not yet our customer, sent me an email saying,‘ I would like your technology to be in all of our stores today, ’” he said. “Stores are getting harder and harder to manage. Keeping people on the line and keeping social distance while staying in longer lines than they have been, is really a challenge.”

Additionally, as consumer shopping habits continue to flow, tracking store inventory with computer vision could help create a more efficient supply chain, Glaser said.

“Managing inventory is hard to do well,” he said. “The supply chain reacts very well, and grocery stores are again very well supplied, but the fluidity of the supply chain, which is another word for efficiency, reacted badly to the intensity of demand during a a couple of weeks. We’re not. We’re fixing all of that, but we’re fixing the last million to get from the truck to the consumer in a much more efficient way by giving intelligence to the store. “

Competing with Amazon

While Grabango’s business is already starting, it is already facing some intimidating competition. Amazon earlier this year announced that it now offers its “Just Walk Out” technology to retailers for use in their stores. The technology, which feeds Amazon Go less cashier stores, allows customers to pick up what they want in a store and go to market without having to buy a line.

Glaser said Amazon is an indirect competitor as they go after different segments of the industry and offer slightly different technology. While Grabango is aimed at large chains that want to restore their existing stores, Amazon’s technology is designed for new stores or complete rebuilds, Glaser said. It also fits better with stores with smaller inventories, unlike large chains like Giant Eagle.

That said, Glaser added, “Whenever you compete with Amazon, you have to make sure you stay awake.”