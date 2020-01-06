Loading...

According to Tony Grossi of The Land on Demand, the Cleveland Browns “talk” to the current head of the Argonauts Bank in Toronto, Ryan Dinwiddie, about the job as head coach.

“Sometimes people are interviewed out of curiosity,” said Grossi’s source. “I don’t think Jimmy (Haslam) lets her do that. But he’s open-minded.”

Dinwiddie was hired by the Argos in December. He has spent the last four seasons as the Calgary Stampeders’ quarterback coach and moved to the Stamps in 2016 after three years as a quarterback coach and offensive coordinator for the Montreal Alouettes coaches.

Before putting on the headset, Dinwiddie was a star quarterback at Boise State University and spent two seasons on the Chicago Bears exercise schedule. He played five seasons in the CFL, including three with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers (2006-08) and two with the Saskatchewan Roughriders (2010-11).

His first career start was at the 2007 Gray Cup bomber meeting with Saskatchewan and his regular season debut as a starter – on July 24, 2008 against Calgary – he threw 450 meters.

Dinwiddie worked closely with Bo Levi Mitchell and the pending free agent Nick Arbuckle. While Mitchell missed seven games with a chest injury, Arbuckle scored a 4-3 win-loss record. He completed 174 of 238 passes for 2,103 yards with 11 touchdowns against five interceptions and ran 27 times for 76 yards and four majors.

Mitchell was awarded the CFL’s Most Outstanding Player award under Dinwiddie’s guidance in 2018 when he completed 5,124 yards and 35 touchdowns in the league. Stamps QBs led the league with a pass efficiency of 99.2 and had a CFL-Best 44 of at least 30 meters.

Mitchell had a try in the NFL in 2018, Arbckle worked for the New York Giants in December and it seems Dinwiddie might have a chance now or even in the future.