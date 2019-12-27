After an exceptional year on the stock market, where are we for 2020?

Loading...

"I believe that the Australian stock market remains not only a good absolute value but a great relative value," he said. "The quality of profits is better than average, corporate balance sheets are solid and, with record interest rates, today's valuation multiples are more than justified."

Taylor said 2020 will also include joint tailwinds from monetary and fiscal policy.

With the Reserve Bank of Australia having already used much of its monetary policy ammunition, it was likely that there would be a strengthening of fiscal policy, including further development of infrastructure.

"This should be good news because the low interest rates combined with the fiscal stimulus are normally a positive environment for equity returns," he said.

IFM Investors chief economist Alex Joiner hopes the federal government will come to the rescue with an additional fiscal stimulus.

"We would like 2020 to be the year that the federal government steps forward to help the RBA generate growth through fiscal stimulus and reforms – especially as monetary policy is at risk. limits of its effectiveness and that the global environment remains uncertain, "he added. said.

T. Rowe's portfolio manager Randall Jenneke believes that a likely stronger local economy could fuel further ASX gains.

The housing correction in Australia has been moderate. Although prices in Sydney and Melbourne dropped 10% in 2019, they quickly declined, he said.

Average prices fell from a 1.3 month-over-month drop in December 2018 – the largest drop in about 35 years – to a 2% increase in November 2019, the largest increase in 16 years.

As long as housing improvement trends continue, we should start to see a positive impact on consumer spending by mid-2020

Any recovery in housing is important to the outlook for consumer spending, as it tends to have a strong wealth effect from residential real estate at the request of consumers, said Jenneke.

Consumers opening their portfolios would be good for cyclical stocks, such as retailers, which have long been out of favor with investors.

Housing and building supplies could also catch up, but it would take time, as there is usually a lag of 12-18 months before housing activity begins to increase significantly.

However, Bruce Apted, portfolio manager, Australia, at State Street Global Advisors, said the prospect of recurrent volatility crises would see the fund manager maintain a relatively defensive position in his Australian equity allocations.

The healthcare and tech sectors, which recorded one of the largest share price increases in 2019, are now starting to look expensive, said Apted.

"With expensive market valuations, we think it will be particularly important in 2020 to focus on companies that can generate profit growth and maintain valuation discipline in your stock selection," says -he.

Stephen is chief investment editor at The Age and Sydney Morning Herald.

