After an amazing decade in space, these are humanity’s top achievements

This image can provide a clue to our main space mission of the decade.

Ars Decade under review: the 2010s

As we approach the end of the 2010s, it has been fun to contemplate the most great, daring and significant feats of spaceflight during the last decade. Such an exercise inexorably leads to a simple conclusion: humans around the world have done many incredible things in space over the past 10 years.

For the sake of simplicity, I originally hoped to write about the five most important missions. But soon, I realized that this was too limiting. In fact, even choosing 10 of the greatest and best achievements during the last decade has been incredibly challenging. We've had to put aside some really amazing things on this list, not to mention cheating (since this list goes to 11). It was very difficult. If you read the "honorable mentions" at the end of this list, there are literally dozens of incredible space feats. It makes me feel better about our species.

This is a subjective list, of course. I asked my followers on Twitter for suggestions about the "coolest" or "most exciting" or "best" space missions of this decade and got 175 responses. I spoke with several academic and NASA leaders for their comments and obtained much more information. But at the end of the day, this is my list of things that I would classify as the most inspiring and meaningful achievements. Direct your hate mail accordingly.

11. Soyuz MS-10 abort

In October 2018, a Soyuz spacecraft was launched from the Baikonur Cosmodrome carrying two humans, Russian cosmonaut Aleksey Ovchinin and NASA astronaut Nick Hague. A "bent" sensor on one of the four rocket thrusters that failed to correctly indicate the separation of stages, and this caused one of the reinforcement stages to be incorrectly separated from the rocket. This reinforcement then hit the rocket's core, causing a significant jolt and firing one of the Soyuz spacecraft's automatic escape systems.

Astronaut Nick Hague, right, and cosmonaut Alexey Ovchinin, left, hug their families after landing in Baikonur, Kazakhstan, in October 2018.

Fortunately, the rugged Soyuz capsule exhaust system worked as intended. This is remarkable, because launch exhaust systems are rarely, if ever, tested on real flight vehicles before missions. But in times of emergency, they are absolutely critical for saving human lives. In this case, the abortion system was activated automatically, subjecting Ovchinin and The Hague to a brief period of high gravity before returning to Earth in a parabolic arc. This was a hugely dramatic moment in human spaceflight in this decade. It is a testament to both the strength of the design of the Russian manned spacecraft and the seemingly diminishing reliability of the country's aerospace manufacturing processes.

Both astronauts successfully launched into orbit in March 2019.

10. Rocket Lab and the rest

It turns out that building a rocket from scratch is difficult. Only one private company managed to fly a new small satellite launcher during the 2010s: Rocket Lab. After an initial test flight did not reach orbit in 2017, the company has launched nine successful consecutive launches from its New Spaceport. Zeeland At the end of 2019, Rocket Lab launched a cadence of a mission approximately every month and a half. In fact, from US-based companies. In the US, Rocket Lab ranked second in total releases in 2019 with six, ahead of the United Launch Alliance and only behind SpaceX.

One of the great space stories in the last five years has been the emergence of dozens of new launch companies seeking to build rockets capable of launching between 100 kg and 2 metric tons into the low Earth orbit. Many of these companies will fail, some, like Vector, have already done so, since the commercial and government market for the dedicated launch can probably only support a few competitors. NASA has provided modest support to these companies, but most of the capital that supports them comes from private investors.

The Electron rocket is launched from New Zealand. Trevor Mahlmann

The smallsat launcher costs $ 6 million per flight. Trevor Mahlmann

It is powered by nine Rutherford engines. Trevor Mahlmann

The Mahia Peninsula offers many stunning views, whether or not RocketLab launches that day. Trevor Mahlmann

For example, is Willem Dafoe in that old-school lighthouse in the distance? Trevor Mahlmann

Only us, the cows, the lighthouse and the rocket. Trevor Mahlmann

Since many other companies are trying to succeed in this market, the rise of Rocket Lab has been remarkable, both because of the early recognition of the potential market (the company was founded in 2006, three years before SpaceX left Falcon 1 by the Falcon 9 larger) and have the skills to develop a competent rocket and grow your business. In 2020, Rocket Lab plans to expand its launch operations to a second site on Wallops Island in Virginia and continue working to reuse its first Electron stages.