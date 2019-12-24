After almost 20 years, the secrets at the Oxford foster home revealed

Loading...

They looked like the perfect adoptive family, selflessly welcoming needy children who needed a home. Susan Blouin, a registered nurse and her husband Raymond, welcomed more than 40 adoptive children, adopting six of them. But as of at least 1989, the state received complaints that the Blouins were abusing children in their care. During a two-year period that ended in October 2004, the state Department of Social Services, now called the Department of Children and Families, received at least 11 reports of abuse, known as 51A, at Blouin's home. Nine of them received support, which means that the state found a reasonable cause to believe that a child suffered abuse or neglect, but it was not until October 2004 that the last child was removed from the house, according to a civil lawsuit filed against the Blouins, DCF and others. "The state did not believe in these children," said lawyer Erica Brody, who represents the children who filed the lawsuit. "They didn't look through the house to see if people were locked in dog cages. They didn't protect these children." "We lost our childhood," said John Williams, one of the children who were adopted. "We lost everything a child needs to develop and grow healthy. And all those responsible, including (the Department of Children and Families), should be ashamed." "This case reflects negligence by virtually all adults who once had contact with these children," said child advocate Maureen Flatley. Flatley said the state and the abusers caused immeasurable damage. "The agency failed by any measure to provide security to these children and, at the end of the day, it is something that can never be returned as adults, everyone will experience trauma for the rest of their lives." He said the alleged indescribable crimes: rape of children, beatings and being thrown into dog cages and more, hidden in state records and police reports for decades until 5 Investigators began to shed light on this house full of secrets. Nathan Williams, John's biological brother, called the Blouins "heartless individuals." "I wonder if I'm going to be beaten and if I will have to sleep in the dog's cage tonight, or if they are going to try to feed me with dog food. I feel like my childhood was stolen," he said. He spoke from the state prison, where he is serving a 20-year sentence for rape, the cycle of abuse that began when he continued to be a victim of his own. The records we obtained show that many of the boys told social workers and teachers that they were being abused, the state's own investigations found evidence of abuse and Ray Blouin even pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting two of the girls in 2003. Despite these red and other flags that warned of the horrible abuse over the years, the state kept the adopted children in the Blouin's home. "These people were sick," said Kristine Blouin, who was also adopted by the Blouins. "I didn't even know that. I thought everything was normal because I lived with them since I was two weeks old." The voices of the victims were never really heard until two years ago, when 5 Investigators began to expose what happened inside Blouin's house. Following our report, the state launched a review of the case, new criminal charges were filed and other survivors were presented who say that much of the damage could have been avoided because they revealed the abuse years before some of the other children were placed. at home. Michael Moore was placed in the house in the early 1990s with his sister, Jessica. "(Susan Blouin) usually hit me in the face as hard as I could and threw me on the stool," he said. 5 Investigate in a recent interview. Moore recalled the revelation he made, first to a teacher and principal and then, he said, to a social worker. He remembered photographing the red marks on his back and was told that they were going to remove it. from the house of the Blouin. "She told me you don't have to worry about any of that anymore," he said. That was in 1995. Moore was taken out of the house, but other children, including his sister, stayed, and John and Nathan Williams were placed there after his expulsion, Moo remained in the foster care system throughout his childhood, He never found a permanent home, while the state allowed the Blouins to care for children for almost 10 more years. He spoke with 5 investigators at a Florida jail, where he was serving a brief conviction for a crime related to checks. Since then he has been released and has been working out of state. It is not clear in Moore's records how the allegation of abuse he investigated was investigated, but it seems that the state child welfare agency has not corroborated. But his accusation is significant because he arrived almost 10 years before the state finally removed the last non-biological child from the Blouin house. The last boy that was was Jewelle, a girl with severe disability whose last name 5 Investigates is not revealing. Jessica, Michael Moore's sister, Jessica told investigators that Jewelle had been kicked and beaten by Susan Blouin, but that Blouin was never charged. Jessica French, her married name, told 5 Investigates that she was essentially Jewelle's caretaker when she lived in the Blouin's house. "I remember crying at the end of Jewell's bed just praying, crying," he said in a recent interview. under the care of a former teacher and doing well. A DCF spokesman said the damage cannot be repaired, but they hope to learn from survivors. Marylou Sudders, the state Secretary of Health and Human Services, has personally met with many of them and offered them resources. Investigations that began after 5 Investigations reported have resulted in charges of indecent assault and assault against Susan and Raymond Blouin and charges of child rape were filed against another adult in the home, Philip Paquette. A lawyer for Susan Blouin declined to comment. A lawyer for Raymond Blouin said he was confident that he would overcome the charge and that the criminal prosecution was motivated by the lawsuit filed. Paquette is in custody and could not be reached. DCF has instituted reforms since the time of the Blouin case, including the incorporation of more social workers. But Flatley, the children's advocate, said that was not a reason to think it could not happen again with another family. "One of the most worrisome things today is that some of the social workers who worked on this case still work for DCF. So any suggestion that this could never happen again is absolutely ridiculous," he said.

Attorney Erica Brody of Brody, Hardoon, Perkins and Kesten is representing the former adopted children who lived in the Blouin house.

"This case reflects negligence on the part of virtually all adults who once had contact with these children," said children's advocate Maureen Flatley.

Child advocate Maureen Flatley said the state and the abusers caused immeasurable damage.

Nathan Williams, on the left, and John Williams, on the right, shortly after they were removed from the Blouin house.

Kristine Blouin today.

The only image Kristine Blouin has of herself when she was at Blouin's house.

Jessica and Michael Moore as young children.

Michael Moore, interviewed in a Florida jail, where he served a brief conviction for check fraud. Since then, he has been released.

Jessica French said she witnessed how Susan Blouin abused a disabled girl. She denied the accusation and was never charged.

Jewelle is doing well in his new home.

