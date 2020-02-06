After acquittal, Trump unleashes anger at deposition

WASHINGTON (AP) – Delighted in his accusing acquittal, a challenging President Donald Trump on Thursday took a scorched victory over the earth, unleashing his anger at those who tried to remove him from office and point out his re-election campaign.

Trump, waving triumphantly with a newspaper front page – “ACQUITTED” – declared the accusation procedure a “shame” and described himself as a victim of political enemies whom he labeled “scum”, “sleaze bags” and “terrible” people. Hours earlier, he unleashed widths that astonished the crowd during an annual prayer breakfast.

“It was bad, it was corrupt,” Trump said in the White House. “This should never happen to another president.”

He admitted nothing about allegations that he had wrongly withheld US military aid in an attempt to press Ukraine to investigate Democratic enemy Joe Biden and other political issues.

“We went through hell, unfairly,” he insisted. “We didn’t do anything wrong.”

Trump ventilated for more than an hour, scolded the accusation process and touched on the names of the “cruel and mean” people who had made him feel: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, chairman of the Adam Schiff intelligence committee and former FBI director James Comey . But then he enjoyed the 52-48 verdict on the abuse of power article from the deposition of the GOP-controlled Senate the day before.

“Now we have that wonderful word. I never thought it would sound so good, “Trump said. It is called “total acquittal.” “

While Trump spoke, the White House East Room was full of hundreds of supporters. Among them: Republican senators who voted to acquit him, cabinet members and loyal housemates.

Trump’s sometimes angry speech pushed past his State of the Union speech two nights earlier, in which he kept to the script and did not mention accusation. Not using a teleprompter this time, Trump made crawling remarks that greeted “a large group of warriors” and took GOP lawmakers who had supported him both in Capitol and on television.

He stated that the Republican Party had never been so united and predicted that the momentum of the acquittal would lead him to re-election in November. But he also predicted that he might have to fend off a new deposition task, perhaps for something as trivial as jay walking.

“We will probably have to do it again because these people have gone mad,” said the president.

Earlier, at a stage where he was accompanied by congress leaders, including speaker from the Democratic House Nancy Pelosi, who led the accusation against him, Trump shattered the usual two-party veneer at the National Prayer Breakfast in Washington.

“As everyone knows, my family, our great country and your president have undergone a terrible ordeal by some very unfair and corrupt people,” Trump said at the annual event.

“They have done everything possible to destroy us and have hurt our nation very much,” said Trump, who again stopped newspapers with headlines titled “ACQUITTED.”

His remarks were particularly shocking and whiplash-stimulating following a series of speeches quoting Scripture, including a keynote speech by Arthur Brooks, a Harvard professor and president of a conservative think tank who had complained about a “contempt and polarization crisis.” “in the nation and urged them to” love your enemies. “

“I don’t know if I agree with you,” Trump said, grabbing the microphone and then demonstrating.

“I don’t like people who use their faith as justification for doing what they know is wrong,” he said in a clear reference to Utah Sen. Mitt Romney, an old Trump critic who quoted his faith as the only Republican to vote for the removal of Trump.

“I don’t like people who say,” I pray for you, “if you know it isn’t,” he said, referring to Pelosi, who offered that message to the president when the two leaders publicly sparred .

The House speaker shook her head at various points during Trump’s remarks, but did not seem to communicate with Trump personally. She had previously prayed for the poor and the persecuted.

Later in the White House, Trump defended his breakfast attacks on Pelosi by saying, “I had Nancy Pelosi on four chairs and I say things that many people would not have said. I meant every word.”

Pelosi said that Trump’s comments “were so utterly inappropriate, especially during a breakfast with prayers …” She had a particular problem with his lashing out about Romney’s faith and said yes, she does pray for the president.

His remarks were a clear sign that the Trump, after being charged, is being encouraged as never before as he anticipates his re-election fight with a unified Republican party behind him. And they were in stark contrast to the apologies offered by Bill Clinton in the aftermath of his own accusation acquittal in 1999.

Clinton then said in a White House speech: “I want to tell the American people again how deeply I regret what I said and did to cause these events and the great burden they put on Congress and the American people have imposed. “

The only remorse that Trump offered was to his own family and said, “I want to apologize to my family for having a fake rotten deal.”

Instead, Trump defended his appeal to the Ukrainian president – who again called it “perfect” – that Democrats used as a starting point to initiate indictment proceedings against the president for pressuring a foreign government to investigate a political enemy .

The president and his allies are making a victory round since Wednesday.

Indeed, the night of the deposition was a celebration of joy for the members of the circle of the president. In Washington, many, including Trump’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., his girlfriend, former Fox News host Kimberly Guilfoyle, and the president’s former campaign leader, Corey Lewandowski, gathered a few blocks from the White House, one of the few MAGA safe zones in the deeply democratic city.

The president himself remained in the White House, but worked on the telephones and called confidants.

___

Follow Colvin on Twitter at https://twitter.com/colvinj, Lemire at http://twitter.com/@JonLemire and Miller at http://twitter.com/@zekejmiller