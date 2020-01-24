After a year outdoors, Tide is back at the Super Bowl - Adweek

The tide is back in the big game.

The brand confirmed their return to the biggest phase of advertising for Adweek. In 2019, Procter & Gamble’s own laundry detergent brand suspended the Super Bowl. This year Tide is working again with its long-term agency partner Saatchi & Saatchi New York.

The decision to skip Super Bowl advertising was made a year after Tide aired the acclaimed campaign “It’s a Tide Ad,” in which Stranger Things actor David Harbor played a leading role in every quarter of the game. The campaign cleverly joked that every ad could very well be a tide ad – as long as the clothes are clean.

Tide resumed the campaign in fall 2018 and aired football on Thursday night. The ad was so successful that the brand saw constant sales in the tumultuous period of the viral Tide Pod challenge (in which young people encouraged each other to consume the Pods on social media).

The time to buy the Super Bowl ads remains calm for the moment. However, if the success of the 2018 multi-spot campaign is an indication of this, the brand could probably make a significant purchase this year as well. NFL commentator Terry Bradshaw starred in Tides Spot 2017.

In addition to Tide, Mountain Dew and Coca-Cola are back in play in 2020 after not playing last year.

