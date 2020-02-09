After a tour of the studios of Dancing On Ice – The Sun, Rhian Sugden turns on the laundry in net laundry

RHIAN Sugden poses in a mesh lingerie set – and shows why she could go perfectly with the next Dancing On Ice series.

The model, 33, was invited to the studio to watch the ITV show that was being filmed.

Rhian flaunted her famous curves in a pink lingerie set

A source said: “Rhian meets all the criteria – she is physically fit, she has a loyal fan base and would look fantastic in Lycra.”

“She is definitely fascinated by the opportunity to participate.”

The 32-year-old model was abused on social media last year. Trolls told her that she “didn’t deserve a mother” when she started her second round of IVF with husband Oliver Mellor.

Rhian had collapsed on Instagram as he talked about the comments she had received.

The model regularly enchants her fans with sexy snapshots on InstagramCredit: Instagram

The model was invited to a tour of the Dancing on Ice Studio

She said, “I got in touch to talk about my IVF struggles, and I also started a blog to talk about it, and I actually helped a lot of women.

“But some of the comments under the article are absolutely disgusting.

“People say I don’t deserve having babies because I was a model and my kids are bullied because it’s karma of things that happened because I can’t have kids …

“To say I don’t deserve NHS funding because I should have started when I was younger.

“And I … it’s a really sensitive issue and I appreciate that people are being trolled online all the time, including me.

“And I’m happy to be angry about how I look or what I could say, but that’s a whole new level of cruelty that really affects me.” [Sic]

Rhian collapsed on Instagram due to the abuse she received last year

Rhian Sugden bursts into tears after trolls said after starting the second round of IVF that they didn’t deserve to be mothers