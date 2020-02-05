After a million miles This 2007 Frontier Nissan still looks like new

Photo: Nissan

During the Chicago Auto Show, which will open in two days, Nissan has this beautiful maroon Frontier on its stand. It’s right next to brand new Frontiers that will look about the same, because the D40 series made its debut in 2004 and soldiers today with little more than a small facelift. The difference between a brand new Frontier and this gem from delivery man Brian Murphy? Murphy’s has collected more than 76,000 miles a year!

According to the owner, he was behind the wheel of this Red Brawn 2-wheel driven 4-cylinder manual King Cab, which he bought in 2007 about 50,000 hours new. If you do that, it is an average of 20 miles per hour, including delivery stops. The man is a speed devil! And a damn legend to boot. A million miles, and it’s a stick!

“I had no doubt that this truck would hit a million miles. It is heavy and provides great fuel consumption, exactly what I need to get the job done, “Murphy said.” I change my own oil every 10,000 miles and drive carefully. Nothing important has been replaced on this truck, it is really something “

That maintenance has been crucial for the truck to make this type of mileage. Murphy says the truck still has its original engine and transmission. He managed to make the link last 801,000 miles and prophylactically replaced the distribution chain at 700,000 miles. The radiator and alternator were of relatively poor quality and could only run 450,000 km before they had to be replaced.

With that kind of mileage, I would like to install one of those air-absorbing seats that bus drivers and long-haul trucks use. But Brian has been at the Nissan plant all this time. In the end, a replacement factory seat will receive around half a million marks. Presumably the truck now needs a different seat.

“Brian Murphy is the perfect Frontier customer. It is encouraging to hear such exceptional stories and to know that our vehicles serve customers – let alone for a million miles, “said Tiago Castro, director of Nissan Commercial Vehicles.

Murphy has been a delivery boy in the Chicago area for 45 years. He started working as an independent freelance driver in 2007 when he bought this truck. Murphy says he has never used a route-finding app or GPS device, and he has never received a quote for moving violations.

Murphy is now 63 and the truck is probably ready to be put in a Nissan museum or something like that. He and his family were invited by Nissan to the Chicago Auto Show. I suppose Murphy is presenting a new Frontier, but wouldn’t it be cooler if it offered to pay Brian so he wouldn’t have to work anymore? Maybe he can be a spokesperson for the brand he is very familiar with.

If Nissan planned to introduce a completely new Frontier in the near future, it would not be a good idea to have Mr. Have Murphy as proof of the possibilities of a Frontier?

“My truck deserves to rest, but I have to stay busy,” Murphy said.

That is the saddest quote I think I have ever seen.

