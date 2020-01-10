After a flawless summer, attention is already focused on the ultimate test

Loading...

I asked Australian captain Tim Paine this week what he thinks of the upcoming game.

“It’s a career-defining series for everyone,” said Paine. “We are in good shape now. We know our game. Improving Marnus Labuschagne has helped to strengthen our clout and we want to dominate.”

The Australia-New Zealand series did not deliver the competition fans and media had expected. Australia dominated consistently when the kiwis paid for the lack of firepower in their tempo attack.

But next summer the tour is mandatory and up to 40,000 Indian fans from around the world are expected.

Both teams have strong punch and bowling lines: full of stance and full of star power. Add to the mix that these two teams don’t get along as well. It is well documented that Indian captain Virat Kohli, with his aggressive stance, is rubbing some Australians in the wrong direction. And the Indians feel that the Australians are over the top when they give “polite advice”.

You can also instill the fact that after India’s historic series win last summer, Australia is hungry for revenge. Australia had not abandoned the giants Steve Smith and David Warner and was still recovering from the aftermath of the South African ball scandal.

“I love leading this group,” said Paine this week. “Twelve months ago we had a lot to do. We didn’t win. We had to fix our culture, our relationships within the group and with the fans.

“This group knows that we are in a privileged position and want to entertain. To be the best, we have to beat the best, and India is in the sights.

“Our big improvement is our hit. With Labuschagne, Warner has an appetite for runs … and the fight between the best batsmen in the world in Smith and Kohli is what the fans want to see.

“I want our pitches to be faster and better, especially at MCG and SCG, where they still need to be improved.”

I asked Tim if he was happy with the format of the World Test Championship. “Not quite,” he replied. “I think it still has to be ironed, but players love the fact that every test and series means something.”

The struggle between the Australian and Indian boards has already started. My sources say India doesn’t want to play in Gabba.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India and Kohli know how important this venue is for the Australians because they don’t lose there. Expect India to set foot.

India will probably not want to play the test under light in Adelaide either, but they will probably have to avoid the Gabba. The BCCI will ask to play in Perth, Adelaide, the MCG and the SCG. The BCCI is likely to play two training games – one in Adelaide under light and the other in Perth – to get ready after the Twenty20 World Cup.

With this likely scenario, Australia is likely to face Afghanistan for the first summer test. Cricket Australia wants a pink ball match, but I think the Australian players want a day test because the Afghan spinners are difficult to read at night.

Kohli undoubtedly realizes that his team will be left behind before Test Cricket. He would like to knock the Australians over again, but he has to plan properly and accordingly. India also knows that Australia didn’t play a lot of test cricket in 2020, as there won’t be tests in Bangladesh until July and then the Afghanistan game.

India knows what it takes to win in Australia. They know that some of their batsmen like Cheteshwar Pujara had to make big daddy hundreds last summer. The Australians are already planning his death.

The Australians are already planning for India’s Cheteshwar Pujara.Credit:AP

As in Australia, India’s bowling attack is scary. Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Ishant Sharma know what it takes to be successful in Australia. All bowls well over 140 km / h can swing the new ball and are even more dangerous when reversing. In the wings they have Navdeep Saini, who bowls over 150 km / h.

In 2019, this wonderful Indian bowling attack lasted 95 gates, one gate every 31 balls. It was the best for every test pace device of the year. Their combined bowling average of 15.2 was the second best in history after England’s great attack on the not so great fields of play in 1896.

This overshadows everything that the great West Indian and Australian attacks have produced. Let’s not forget that India also has a great finger spinner, Ravi Ashwin, who does a five-gate move every five innings.

Ahead of last summer, the Australian bowlers (except for Pat Cummins) weren’t in the best shape. Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood had an average of over 35 in 2018 before the arrival of India.

However, the same bowlers have improved since the India tour. Lyon led the charge and fired a shot from James Pattinson.

With the bat, Smith has an average of an incredible 128 at home against India. He has scored four centuries in eight innings with a ton in each of the four tests in 2014-15, only missing the 50s mark twice.

What India will be interested in is how New Zealander Neil Wagner Smith followed up. Unlike New Zealand, India has three fast players who roll at more than 140 km / h and will no doubt occupy the same fields.

Smith has to dig deep and find a way by developing a new strategy or technique that will bring him back to his wonderful best.

It’s also worth nothing that Australia didn’t lose a home test when Labuschagne played. They won seven and drew one – against India – of the eight in which he participated.

His batting average at home tests is a whopping 85.4, and when you look at his last two home series (against Pakistan and New Zealand), he’s averaging 112.

It’s amazing how similarly these teams fit together in every department. This will be “barabari ki takkar” as they say in Hindi. The struggle of the same.

Dean Jones is a former Australian cricketer

