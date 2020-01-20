After a cold Monday evening, slightly warmer temperatures will return on Tuesday

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) – The cold continued until the start of our working week, and many of our highs today were only in the single digits.

By Tuesday morning, we will have bone-happy temperatures with lows in the single-digit range below zero.

During the day on Tuesday we will start to warm things up again, while a stronger south wind will reach heights until the 1920s for most of us.

A system will move until Tuesday evening into Wednesday and give us the chance that it can snow easily, sometimes mixed with light rain.

Accumulations remain low, although it is possible that one or two centimeters of snow may accumulate in the southeast of Siouxland and less than one centimeter of snow accumulate in the Sioux City region.

Wednesday’s highs should be between low and mid-30s.

Then more snow could develop from Wednesday evening to Thursday, with a chance that some of the snow would extend into early Friday.

Thursday’s highs will be close to freezing, with Friday likely topping in the top 20s.

The weather pattern appears to be calming for the weekend, with partly cloudy skies that are expected on both Saturday and Sunday, with highs in the lower to mid 30s.

In the mid-1930s, the sky should continue on Monday with partly cloudy skies.