After 72 days and half a million hectares burned, the firefighters finally extinguished the bush fire in Shoalhaven

Locals on the south coast of New South Wales welcome emergency services efforts after it became known that the massive Currowan fire was extinguished after more than 70 days of burning.

“The Currowan fire in Shoalhaven should be extinguished from 8 pm this evening,” announced the NSW Rural Fire Service on Saturday evening on Facebook.

The fire burned for 74 days and spread over 499,621 hectares across the region and spread to neighboring communities, including Eurobodalla, Wingecarribee and Queanbeyan Palerang.

A total of 312 houses were destroyed and 173 damaged.

“The enormous work of firefighters and local residents saved houses in 1889,” said the RFS.

The locals thank everyone who was involved in fighting the fire.

Almost a dozen fire engines drove a lap of honor at the Nowra Showground on Saturday evening.

“The crews of (NSW RFS) and (Fire and Rescue NSW) were asked to end the Nowra Show 2020 last night. Thank you to everyone who came out, ”the station brigade posted on Facebook.

Footage posted on the Shoalhaven RFS Facebook page shows crews clapping their horns and sirens to applaud the crowd.

“Officially wiped out!”, The city council of Shoalhaven published on Saturday evening on its Facebook page.

“We want to thank all of the emergency services for their hard work and life to help our community.”

The US aviators came to Australia’s aid and made the ultimate sacrifice. Photo: AAP

Minister of Emergency David Elliott and RFS Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons were expected to say goodbye to Canadian and American firefighters who have helped combat NSW bush fires. A farewell event was planned at the Novotel Sydney Airport on Sunday morning.

Three U.S. airmen were killed in a fire plane crash in southern New South Wales last month. Captain Ian McBeth, first officer Paul Clyde Hudson and flight engineer Rick DeMorgan Jr. died when their water bomb tanker crashed northeast of Cooma on January 23.

A memorial service for the men took place on January 30 at the RAAF base in Richmond before their bodies were flown home.

There are still 39 fires on Sunday across New South Wales.

“There is good rainfall in parts of the state with the hope that it will continue to decline where it is most needed,” the RFS said on Twitter on Friday.

