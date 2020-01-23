After 24 hours, the senators violated the impeachment rules

WASHINGTON, D.C. – So much for the curious rules and traditions of the Senate.

Immediately after Judge John Roberts stood trial in Wednesday’s impeachment session against President Donald Trump, bored and tired senators began to openly disregard some basic guidelines in a decency-honored chamber.

A Democrat in the back row leaned on his right arm, covered his eyes, and stayed that way for almost half an hour. Some giggled openly when prosecutor Adam Schiff said he would only speak for 10 minutes. And when one of the freshman prosecutors spoke, many of the senator juries rushed to the cloakrooms where their phones are kept.

“I see members moving and taking a break,” said freshman Rep. Jason Crow from Colorado, one of the House prosecutors, in the middle of the speech on the podium. “I probably have 15 minutes left.”

The torture of the senator jury had begun the night before, with widespread but more subtle struggles to pay attention to the opening arguments. Chewing gum, snacking, yawning and supposedly napping were seen in the narrow chamber.

Around midnight it became looser. The senators paced and chatted against the wall. Then Trump’s prosecutors and defense team got into an argument over who had lied and made false allegations against Trump’s pressure on Ukraine to help him politically.

Roberts urged everyone to mitigate it. The Senate, he reminded the assembled, was the “largest advisory body in the world”, which currently functions as a district court. It has a tradition of courtesy – and there are specific rules for serious and rare impeachment proceedings: no coffee or snack on the floor, no steps, taking notes, working on other things or chatting Technically, only water is allowed in the Senate room, but there was exceptions for milk and even eggnog in recent years.

“There’s coffee, but it’s miserable coffee” in the cloakrooms, said Senator Bill Cassidy of R-La. “I mean, you’d wish a Democrat, nobody else,” he said, adding, “just kidding.”

Everything is designed to focus the senator judges on the issues at hand. So, theoretically, a nap is not part of the plan.

But Wednesday hurt for many. Roberts had ended the session at 1:50 on Tuesday.

Less than 12 hours later, the senators were back with little sleep to learn more about the same impeachment story that Schiff and his team told in detail. Even though Robert’s scolding was still fresh, many senators were tired of rules or traditions.

In Ship’s second hour of opening controversy, he assumed the first of two charges against Trump would be discussed.

“Now I come to the second article,” said Schiff. This caused several senators to sit down in their seats and smile at each other in obvious confusion. It also triggered a small wardrobe exodus, particularly on the republican side, including Sen. Roy Blunt from Missouri and Sen. Tom Cotton from Arkansas.

Within the first hour, Virginia Senator Mark Warner could be seen at the back row of his desk, one hand on his right arm. He stayed like this for about 20 minutes, then moved to rest his chin with his eyes closed in the same hand for another five minutes. Despite the nightly polls, Warner’s day had begun hearing the Senate Secret Service Committee as scheduled at 10 a.m.

Crow, a military veteran who spoke about the impact of Trump’s military aid on Ukraine, has had trouble getting the Senate’s attention. Some senators left their seats and went into the dressing room, stood in the back or gaped as he spoke. At one point during his address, more than 10 senator seats were empty.

Crow wondered aloud whether the Senate wanted to take a break.

No cube. Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell said there would be no break until dinner, more than an hour later.

Water practice seemed to be a guideline that senators could circumvent in the old tradition.

Cotton, R-Ark., For example, was seen drinking a glass of milk early in the day. Spokeswoman Caroline Tabler said Cotton is drinking skim milk – a nice addition to the chocolate snacks he and other senators got in her dressing room and from a legislature desk.

Like so much about the crazy Senate, the beverage exceptions are rooted in history. Cassidy told reporters that in the 1950s, milk became an officially permitted drink in the Senate Chamber. Cassidy, a doctor, said that at the time milk was thought to be a treatment for stomach ulcers.

According to the Senate Historic Office, Senator Robert LaFollette, R-Wis., Drank eggnog during a 1908 filibuster, and South Carolina Senator Strom Thurmond, who was still a Democrat in 1957, drank orange juice against the Civil Rights Act during his 24-hour filibuster.

Apart from the factoids, the novelty of the impeachment procedure on Wednesday was clearly worn out. The senators had heard the story of Trump and Ukraine many times. Their boredom, a Republican senator suggested, had become a challenge to the productive property manager’s strategy. South Dakota Senator Mike Rounds said the president’s less verbose legal department had read the Senate better.

“It has been a long day and the property managers have repeated the same material,” Rounds told reporters. It was a shame. “

Associate press writers Alan Fram, Eric Tucker and Matthew Daly contributed to this report.

