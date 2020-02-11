AFT representatives meet with Marion County Title I teachers in response to the removal of the program

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The American Federation of Teachers’ Representatives convened a meeting on Monday afternoon to discuss the elimination of the “Title I” schools in Marion County.

A source from the Marion County Board of Education told members of the teaching community that superintendent Randy Farley was discussing the deletion of “Title I” schools.

Title I provides low-income students with funds to enable students to have personal contact with teachers who specialize in subjects such as reading and math.

Since the news of the possible cancellation of the federal program has been circulated, Farley has stated that he does not want to delete “Title I”, but wants to revise it.

Farley proposed to remove the “Title I” teachers and replace them with a single trainer per school after the board examined the history of the “Title I” schools and found less performance than other schools in the county.

However, Title I teachers do not agree: Jayenne Elementary was only named National ESEA Distinguished School in 2019, making it one of the top 100 primary schools in the country.

“We hope that at least three of our five board members understand our position and how important ‘Title I’ is, how it is at the moment, how our teachers work one-to-one with our students, and they agree with me I have to keep this model” said Stacey Strawderman, president of AFT Marion County.

The Marion County AFL-CIO also attended the meeting, stating that it fully endorsed maintaining “Title I”.