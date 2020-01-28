Africans in China see no way out

JOHANNESBURG – The normally busy supermarket in Wuhan was deserted and looked stranger than ever. Khamis Hassan Bakari walked through the aisles and saw only two other buyers.

“Everyone is afraid. Afraid to see someone, ”said the 39-year-old Tanzanian doctor as authorities around the world tried to curb the new virus that started in China’s 11 million metropolis. “You don’t even want the supermarket to touch the products you buy.”

Bakari spoke to The Associated Press from his university in Wuhan this week when China’s astonishing blockade of more than 30 million people continues. Traffic connections have been shortened. The streets are largely empty. The New Year celebrations have stalled.

With thousands of foreigners stranded in Wuhan and richer countries like the U.S. and Japan preparing to evacuate some citizens, the graduate student has become a leader for hundreds of African colleagues who have little chance of getting one have similar escape.

“I feel trapped here,” said an Ethiopian student at Wuhan University of Science and Technology who only gave his first name Abel. Like other students, he raised concerns that the anger of the Chinese or the authorities in their country could lead to retaliation such as the loss of scholarships.

Beijing’s quest to expand its influence on the youthful African continent means that, according to China’s Ministry of Education, Africans are the second largest number of foreign students in China after those from other Asian countries. In 2018, African students numbered over 80,000.

There are said to be more than 4,000 in Wuhan alone.

None of them expected that. Nobody knows how long the lock lasts or how the virus can spread. The South African nation of Botswana has been openly concerned about providing its students with water and food.

Bakari and a small committee of doctors from his East African country regularly send social media updates about the outbreak to more than 400 Tanzanian students in Wuhan and to hundreds of compatriots in other parts of China.

“You have no idea what’s going on,” Bakari said. And since the updates mostly relate to Swahili, East Africa’s lingua franca, many people outside of his country can also follow them.

“Together we are a family,” tweeted the club on Tuesday, calling on African compatriots to take precautionary measures.

The concerns are real. Even the most developed economy in Africa, South Africa, has signaled that it will not evacuate citizens. On Sunday, students in China asked students to follow the university’s instructions, warning them that leaving the university without permission “could have far-reaching consequences.”

When Bakari was on the phone, he sounded remarkably relaxed and even chuckled as he described life under lock and key.

“For me as a doctor, I know how to deal with the stress,” said the nuclear medicine doctor. “So we started a way to pass this ordeal.”

To reassure people, the Tanzanian committee recommended the following: Exercise at least 20 minutes a day – and don’t spend too much time online. The committee examined an online video showing a sick Congolese student in a Chinese hospital, which quickly raised concerns that he had the virus.

“But this guy actually had kidney stones,” said Bakari. “We don’t have a foreign student here in Wuhan who has the virus, we haven’t heard of any case.”

A Ghanaian student said the campus authorities at Wuhan University of Science and Technology had warned students not to share videos, photos, or messages about the virus in WeChat, the popular Chinese news app, and were threatening their WiFi connections caps when they do this.

The students were just trying to learn something about the situation, the student said, adding that he would leave China as soon as traffic connections were restored.

“This is not the time to be adventurous,” warned Ghana’s ambassador to China, Edward Boateng. “Don’t let us panic.” The African diplomatic corps in Beijing has looked for ways to help students and has approached the United States Immigration Service and others.

Another Tanzanian on the grassroot committee, Dr. Hilal Kizwi described a “panicked” situation, especially for newer African students who don’t speak Chinese yet.

The new virus started like a flu, he said. The authorities then asked him and others residing in a local hospital to be careful and cover their mouths. The patients started to die and the number of patients increased. The supply of masks and other items was running low. Finally, the students were advised not to report to work anymore.

“It’s like being locked up in a cell,” Kizwi said shortly after his evening prayers. “The only thing I have is to speak to my family:” I’m safe, I’m fine. “And it was until he heard that a local doctor had died of the virus. When he ventured outside after death, he wore two face masks instead of one.

According to Kizwi, the students turned to the Tanzanian embassy to leave Wuhan and learned that the authorities are working on it. “But I don’t expect it.”

There is little to do. Police are constantly monitoring people on the go, his compatriot Bakari said. Most supermarkets and pharmacies are closed. The only store in his and Kizwi’s school, Tongji Medical College, sells out fast every day.

According to Bakari, the Tanzanian committee has started collecting phone numbers from international representatives for all universities in Wuhan so that students can report bottlenecks or which campuses are particularly helpful.

Some students get thermometers and are invited to a temperature check every day, Bakari said. In his school they get face masks every day.

“Our university gave us supplies the day before yesterday,” he said, including two boxes of chocolate, cookies, sugar, cooking oil, and bottles of water. “Today there is new information that if we want to drive through the city we have to ask the local community. They have given us a phone number and we will call them to ask about transportation or supplies, if possible.”

He congratulated the Chinese authorities on their response: “We really appreciate what they do.”

But Bakari said he had no plans to go out again.

With his new store of fruits, vegetables, legumes and milk powder from the supermarket, which helps to combat the protein deficiency, since the consumption of eggs, fish or meat is no longer an option, since the virus has passed from animals to humans, he has settled into his role as an investigator, semi-therapist and amateur media.

This new reality can be stressful. But “we don’t actually sleep these days,” he said.

Meseret reported from Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

