Africa is preparing for a new virus

LUSAKA – In a Chinese-run hospital in Zambia, some employees watched people who had recently returned from China coughing up but not being isolated. A doctor who cares for these patients has stopped coming to work, and health workers have been instructed not to speak publicly about the new virus, which has killed hundreds around the world.

The virus, which has spread to large parts of China, has yet to be confirmed in Africa. However, global health authorities are increasingly concerned about the threat to the continent, which is currently estimated to be home to 1 million Chinese, as some local health workers warn that it is not ready to treat an outbreak.

Countries strive to take precautionary measures as hundreds of travelers arrive from China every day. Security measures include tighter surveillance of ports of entry, improved quarantine and testing across Africa, home to 1.2 billion people, and some of the world’s weakest disease detection and treatment systems.

However, efforts have been hampered by a critical lack of test kits and numerous diseases that have symptoms similar to the flu-like virus.

“The problem is that even if it’s mild, it can paralyze the entire community,” said Dr. Michel Yao, Head of Operations in Africa at the World Health Organization.

Growing concerns include employees of the Sino-Zambia Friendship Hospital in the mining town of Kitwe in northern Zambia near the Congo border. Chinese companies operate mines on the outskirts of the city with more than half a million inhabitants. One company is headquartered in Wuhan, the city at the center of the virus outbreak. Hundreds of workers have traveled between Zambia and China in the past few weeks.

“We are definitely not prepared. If we had a few cases, it would spread very quickly,” said physiotherapist Fundi Sinkala.

Sino-Zambia Friendship Hospital or Sinozam, a low-lying facility near the city’s train station, has taken some precautions, including checking patient temperatures with infrared thermometers and setting up isolation areas. Employees wear masks. Gloves, disinfectants and oxygen inhalers were stored. Sinozam treats many Chinese in Kitwe, and his precautions go beyond other hospitals in the region.

But the staff and others familiar with the matter, some of whom spoke anonymously according to the new rules, say that some Chinese patients checked in with a cough and fever but were not isolated.

Health officials in Zambia concluded that the patients did not deserve special treatment and did not take samples to test for the virus. After people recovered, they were sent home with antibiotics.

On Wednesday, the hospital set up a new fever clinic, into which people with high temperatures are immediately introduced. It is “unfortunate” that the station was not set up earlier, Sinkala said.

Two people familiar with the matter say that a doctor who cares for the sick has fallen ill. Dr. Yu Jianlan had not come to work in the past week and the hospital administrators had not declared her absence, Sinkala said. The other person spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of retribution.

Hospital administrator Li Zhibing said there were no fever patients and Yu had a urinary tract infection, no fever. On January 27, the Zambia-China Cooperation Zone, which manages the hospital, said in the facility that “the facility is likely to carry 120 fever patients a day and at least 70 of them pathogens”.

Earlier this week, a Zambian official admitted for the first time that his country was following an unknown number of suspected cases. Zambia is one of 13 African countries that have been given priority by the WHO due to the lively travel connections with China.

Dr. Robert Zulu, head of the Copperbelt Province Health Department that oversees Kitwe and the surrounding region, told The Associated Press that he would not discuss details and cite privacy. But he added, “If a case is confirmed, you will be informed.”

It is crucial that nobody in Zambia has been able to test for the virus so far. As in most African countries, people have been waiting for a substance called a reagent. These laboratories have to check whether a patient is infected. Laboratories were set up in only six of the 54 African countries in the middle of the week. This means a waiting period of two or more days to determine whether a sample sent to South Africa or even outside the continent has tested positive.

Without tests, officials “only rely on the symptoms” and whether they persist. “But based on what we’re experiencing, some people don’t show any symptoms at all,” Sinkala said, calling it the hospital’s biggest concern.

Zambia is one of the other countries that WHO wanted to equip by the end of the week. As of Friday, WHO emergency chief Dr. Mike Ryan, 28 laboratories across the continent, could diagnose the new virus.

In addition to concerns at Sinozam, three employees said that Zambian health officials examined the bodies of two Chinese patients who had been in the morgue for days on Tuesday, although some said it was excessive caution.

However, Li dismissed the corpse investigation reports as “rumors.” He said one died from malaria last month and the other from a heart attack. The bodies are still there because family members want to come to China and pay respect, but can’t because of the outbreak, he said.

Dr. Abel Kabalo, spokesman for the Ministry of Health in Zambia, described the reports of the employees about events in the hospital as “very strange”. He vowed that the authorities “will definitely inform the world if Zambia confirms a case.”

It is “pointless to hide information,” Kabalo said.

The WHO says countries are required to report confirmed cases and report suspected cases. The WHO chief has publicly asked countries to share information. So far, African countries seem to be meeting the standards, said a WHO health security advisor, Dr. Ambrose Talisuna, told reporters.

Several African nations such as Ghana, South Africa and Ethiopia have announced their precautionary measures, including updates to negative test results in suspected cases and demonstrations of surveillance and quarantine options. However, Ethiopian Airlines is facing questions in Africa as to why it continues to operate more than 30 flights to China per week while other African airlines have discontinued their flights.

In addition to the difficulties in diagnosing the new virus, there are numerous diseases in Africa with symptoms such as fever or cough, or both.

It is impossible to diagnose the new virus based on symptoms alone, said Gates Foundation CEO Mark Suzman, adding that there is a “significant chance” that the virus will be confirmed in Africa. And there is a danger that “panic will overtake public health and good science”.

The foundation has provided up to $ 20 million to help health agencies in Africa and South Asia, another vulnerable region, improve their disease monitoring, isolation, and treatment for the virus.

Some in Kitwe are concerned. A local pharmacy manager, Edward Goma, estimated that his store had sold more than 800 face masks in the past few days.

“So far everyone is afraid,” he said. And yet, he hasn’t noticed the stricter surveillance measures seen in other countries, apart from the temperature controls at the international airport, which is an hour’s drive away.

The 15th Metallurgical Construction Group, based in Wuhan, said on its website that its international activities in Zambia and the Congo have to buy masks daily, disinfect living spaces and workplaces, and check working temperatures three times a day.

Chinese workers are temporarily barred from returning to Africa while Zambia is banned from entering China, said Li, the hospital administrator.

Chinese embassies in Zambia and elsewhere in Africa have been unusually open, giving press conferences and television interviews to discuss their response to the outbreak. Incoming Chinese citizens must state where they were in China in embassies. They urge citizens to voluntarily isolate themselves for 14 days.

“We are now practicing hygiene, even in the mines,” said Kitwe-based President of the Mine Workers Union in Zambia, Joseph Chewe. “Any report from a person with coronavirus here will be very disastrous.”

Kang reported from Beijing. Anna reported from Johannesburg. Maria Cheng in London and Krista Larson in Dakar, Senegal, contributed to this.

