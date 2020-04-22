AFLW MVP Jasmine Garner juggles footy and plumbing

It is really certainly worked out so considerably.

This time, Garner moved into the midfield and averaged 20.1 disposals across 7 online games, together with booting 8 aims to help North to a initial AFLW finals marketing campaign.

After getting a number of times off to allow the time shutdown “sink in”, Garner settled back into function at Cooke & Dowsett, whilst protecting her conditioning and capabilities teaching.

She was on her way residence from do the job on Monday when she acquired a flood of textual content messages congratulating her on profitable the AFLPA MVP award.

“We naturally don’t play footy for awards but I assume this 1 is fairly distinctive due to the fact it can be voted by your friends and the players we participate in versus,” Garner claimed.

“So I am pretty proud to get this award, and to know I have acquired the respect of the other gamers in the competitiveness.”

Garner is one of quite a few AFLW players who juggle work with soccer and admits her plan can be a tough balancing act.

Nevertheless, with the support of her club and employer, it can be one particular she hopes to keep.

“It can be fairly tiring when you are actively playing footy one particular working day then you have obtained to go to function the upcoming or you get the job done all working day, train at night time, never complete until finally 10.30 and have to get up at 5 the upcoming morning,” Garner stated.

“So I am going to just wait around until eventually the time arrives and if I have to speak to my work to organise one thing I will – but ideally I can preserve both of those.”

