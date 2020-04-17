AFL star Lachie Hunter to deal with consume driving charges

Western Bulldogs vice-captain Lachie Hunter is set to be billed by police right after allegedly fleeing the scene of a crash exactly where he is thought to have strike 4 parked automobiles in Melbourne.

Law enforcement were being named to Middle Park about 8.45pm on Thursday adhering to stories a Toyota SUV had crashed into 4 parked cars.

When officers arrived, the Toyota was found but the driver had remaining the scene.

They identified the 25-calendar year-old driver in South Yarra.

This is the hurt to Western Bulldogs vice-captain Lachie Hunter’s motor vehicle just after he is alleged to have hit four parked vehicles though intoxicated very last night time.

Victoria Police on Friday stated a Center Park gentleman was offered a preliminary breath take a look at and a subsequent evidentiary breath examination, returning a examining of .123.

He will be billed on summons with drink driving and other website traffic issues.

Law enforcement also discovered him in breach of the coronavirus constraints and fined him $1652.

In a shorter assertion on Friday, the Western Bulldogs stated the club was “aware of an incident involving Lachie Hunter on Thursday evening”.

“The club is in the process of investigating the correct conditions bordering the incident, and will verify aspects when attainable.”

-with AAP