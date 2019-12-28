AFL National Draft 2019 | A quick hit through the national project? Not likely

Loading...

Last season, Brisbane Lions Noah Answerth was the only player in the 2018 national draft caught under 20 to play 18 games this season.

He was also the only player who was not a mature draft pick chosen outside the top 20 to play more than 12 games in his first season, showing how long it takes the chosen players further down in the draft to find their feet in the AFL.

Andrew Brayshaw on the grass after last year's success at the end of the season.

Since 2014, only 13 players selected from 20 national draft picks have played 18 or more games in their first season and seven of those 13 were mature rookies. Tim Kelly and Tom Stewart of Geelong were the most notable selections, as the two became All-Australians in their second season on an AFL list.

Kelly returned to the West Coast for family reasons during this year's trading period.

The acceleration of exchanges, the choice of exchanges and the academy auction system have meant that only 11 clubs have chosen players from the top 20 picks in the 2019 national draft.

Seven clubs – the Brisbane Lions, Collingwood, Essendon, North Melbourne, Richmond, St Kilda and the West Coast – made their first selection after picking 20 in the 2019 national draft, greatly reducing their chances of getting a boost thanks to the draft this season.

However, the Saints have Max King and Jack Bytel of last year's draft who have yet to start after a broken injury in 2019 and added five players from other clubs during the period d & # 39; exchange.

This trend of fewer clubs with the top 20 picks in any given year will only grow with four clubs – Melbourne, GWS, Port Adelaide and West Coast – without a first-round pick for 2020 at this stage.

Melbourne is the only club not to have traded picks in the two years, live trading being allowed during the repechage, but they traded peaks leading to the repechage with the demon who lands eight north of Melbourne before the repechage to land little striker Kysaiah Pickett with this selection, which was ultimately chosen 12.

Clubs are also ready to welcome players with a history of injury in the national draft with three of this year's top 20 caps – Cooper Stephens of Geelong, Brodie Kemp of Carlton and Mitch Georgiades of Port Adelaide – all missing football in 2019 .

Kemp is unlikely to play for the Blues this season as he recovers from an ACL injury, while the Bulldogs' Riley Garcia will also recover from a knee reconstruction in 2020.

St Kilda faced this dilemma in 2018 when selecting King – who did not play a match in 2019 – but they are happy to play the long match with the key striker who showed his promise in the VFL before his injury marginalized him.

The long game: the max king of St Kilda.Credit: AAP

All of this portrays an image of patience with last year's efforts from Sam Walsh of Carlton, Jack Lukosius of Gold Coast, the three youngsters from Port Adelaide – Connor Rozee, Zak Butters and Xavier Duursma – Nick Blakey from Sydney, Bulldog Bailey Smith, Tarryn Thomas of North Melbourne and Tarryn Thomas of North Melbourne Jordan Clark of Geelong will play at least 18 games in his first season so as not to be underestimated.

Peter Ryan is a sports reporter from The Age covering AFL, horse racing and other sports.

