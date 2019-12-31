AFL contenders who could create a buzz

Loading...

Brisbane Lions

Brandon Starcevich: A serious hamstring injury placed Starcevich behind the eighth ball at the start of last year, but solid preparation over the summer should allow the tough midfielder to make an impact. important in 2020. It will be a valuable addition to the Lions division on the ball.

Jack Martin is ready to position himself as a forward for the Blues. Credit: Getty Images

Carlton

Jack Martin: Arrived in Carlton later than expected via the preseason draft following an unsuccessful commercial offer, but the change of scenery could be the platform that the former Gold Coast livewire needs to fulfill its potential. Forms like a real A grader if everything clicks.

Collingwood

Rupert Wills: The indoor midfielder grabbed his chance in the senior team at the end of last season and saved his career. He had his longest run in the AFL ranks, playing six straight games, including the two finals, to win a new one-year contract.

Collingwood's Rupert Wills had a late surge in 2019. Credit: Getty Images

Essendon

Brandon Zerk-Thatcher: The promising young defender signed a two-year contract extension in March and made his AFL debut on the 22nd round last year after solid form at the VFL level. It will add height and athleticism to the back of the six Bombers.

Fremantle

Hayden Young: The strong race and the elite kick of the choice of project # 7 should ensure him many opportunities at the highest level in a regenerating side of Fremantle this season. Should settle in after moving to WA with a good companion and another Vic Country product, Caleb Serong.

Nathan Kreuger could be an attack option for Geelong.Credit:Getty Images

Geelong

Nathan Kreuger: Last year, the player in the key position was not consulted at the senior level, but has impressed in the VFL ranks and seems ready to step up if necessary. Athletic and can play at either end of the field, but seems most at home in attack, where he could be a foil for Tom Hawkins and Esava Ratugolea.

Gold Coast

Matt Rowell: Last year it was Sam Walsh, this year it’s Matt Rowell. N ° 1 draft pick is considered a ready-to-play player and should fit directly into the Suns midfielder alongside close friend and junior teammate Noah Anderson .

Greater western sydney

Bobby Hill: The excitement machine played eight games in the second half of 2019, but was excluded from the grand finale when Lachie Whitfield and Toby Greene returned. Ready to step up and weave his magic as a small striker after signing a contract extension.

Hawthorn

Changkuoth Jiath: Designed as one to watch the Hawks after joining a growing group of South Sudanese players to break into an AFL debut last season. Impressed by his hard race and tackle, mainly in the back half of the field.

Changkuoth Jiath of Hawthorn celebrates victory in the 21st round. Credit: Getty Images

Melbourne

Luke Jackson: There are already huge expectations for the No. 3 draft pick, which has been compared to a next generation Nic Naitanui. Could help the demons solve their main problems as he develops his ruck art under the first great man Max Gawn.

North Melbourne

Aiden Bonar: Managed only six games in two seasons at GWS, but has a powerful frame and is quick off the mark. Mostly known for his contested work and tackling, and could be a very practical addition to the front line or midfielder of the Kangaroos.

Port Adelaide

Todd Marshall: The 21-year-old key forward was the first pick in the Power draft in 2016 but hasn't played more than 10 games in a season yet. He should see more chances at the highest level after Paddy Ryder's departure from a team claiming reliable attacks.

Richmond

Marlion Pickett: The mature rookie produced an unforgettable start on the day of the grand finale, when he almost claimed the Norm Smith medal. Clearly belongs to the highest level and will have many more opportunities to shine on the big stage.

Start to remember: Marlion Pickett with the Premiership Cup. Credit: Getty Images

St kilda

Max King: The highly rated key forward made a late start in 2019 due to a knee reconstruction and only played five VFL games last year before suffering from an injury to the ankle syndesmosis. Expect him to debut in early 2020 as he develops his game as part of the Saints' new off-field acquisition, Jarryd Roughead.

Sydney

Dylan Stephens: Already compared to Josh Kelly and Andrew Gaff, the much-loved racing machine was the Swans' first choice (No. 5 in total) in the repechage. He should have plenty of opportunities to show his talent in a Sydney regenerative team.

Dylan Stephens will increase Sydney midfield stocks. Credit: Getty Images

Western coast

Francis Watson: Originally a rookie selection from the Next Generation Academy, the talented backman has now been elevated to the senior roster after two games in three seasons. Impressed in the WAFL with its speed and precise use of the ball in the middle of the back.

Western bulldogs

Alex Keath: Made great progress with Adelaide in the first half of 2019 and was targeted by the Bulldogs at the bargaining table as a player who could fill a gaping hole in defense. The Dogs showed their confidence in the future 28-year-old by offering him a three-year contract with an option for a fourth season.

