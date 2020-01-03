AFL consults clubs on fundraising initiatives to help communities affected by fire

Loading...

AFL has already started to consult with clubs on how best to respond to the bush fire crisis that is occurring across Australia as communities in East Gippsland and on the South Coast from New South Wales for Saturday's disturbing forecast.

They are expected to initially focus on how best to support fundraising efforts for affected communities and recognize the work of volunteer firefighters, emergency services and agencies support involved in the disaster.

AFL CEO Gill McLachlan released a statement on Friday saying they would work with clubs, government agencies and business partners to coordinate their efforts and that clubs were made aware that response plans were underway.

"AFL is currently working with clubs, state agencies and our business partners on a coordinated response to support fundraising for affected communities, and to ensure that we recognize and support the work of firefighters. , emergency services and volunteers who selflessly sought to protect and provide tens of thousands of people, "said McLachlan.