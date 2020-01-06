Loading...

The crows can sign McShane this season as a Category B rookie.

“We look forward to Cathal joining our training program and getting to know him a little better,” said Justin Reid, manager of the Crows list.

It has the physical properties and comes with a touch of over 190 centimeters. He is also strong in the air and can step on both feet.

“Once he’s landed in Adelaide, it’s an opportunity to learn more about our club, our philosophy, and our program.”

On Sunday, Tyrone manager Mickey Harte confirmed that McShane is considering moving down under.

“He (McShane) was courted by some people in the AFL,” said Harte to the BBC.

“I think he’s gone a few days to see how it could be.”

“There is no final decision as to whether he will leave or whether he will stay with us, but he is definitely considering this step at the moment.”

Harte still hopes McShane will entrust his future to Tyrone, but wishes him all the best if he decides to move to Australia.

As a critic of the relationship between the Gaelic Athletic Association (GAA) and AFL, Harte has also criticized former Gaelic footballers who act as intermediaries for player changes to Australia.

“I haven’t been a fan of the AFL engagement for many, many years,” he said.

In the past we had unknown Australians trying to get our players into the AFL league. Now we have ex-Gaelic players with us, which makes me very sad.

“We have recruits for the AFL in our own ranks, and that’s sad.”

