Afghan media protest against limited access to information

KABUL – An Afghan media watchdog urged the government on Wednesday to respond to a demand for more media freedoms after 30 local media said in a joint statement that authorities are increasingly restricting their access to information.

Said Ikram Afzali, the head of Integrity Watch Afghanistan, said there is a good law guaranteeing the ability of the media to work and access information, but that the government has provided insufficient funding and institutional support to enforce the law implement.

The joint media statement, which was unveiled on Tuesday during a protest rally in Kabul, comes against the backdrop of relentless violence across the country. Afghan troops, supported by American allies, continue to fight against the Taliban, which today control or control nearly half of Afghanistan.

The Taliban phase focuses almost daily on attacks against government forces and civil servants, as well as on those loyal to the government, and dozens of civilians are killed in the crossfire, as well as in anti-Taliban operations by the Afghan armed forces. The U.N. has called on all parties to the long-term conflict to better take care of civilian casualties.

Meanwhile, the United States is engaged in repeated talks with the Taliban, led by US envoy Zalmay Khalilzad, to find a negotiated end to the 18-year war in Afghanistan, which would allow the US to take home around 13,000 US soldiers. bring .

“During my term as commissioner for information, I have seen that media access to information is restricted by major government institutions,” said Afzali. “Unfortunately, the trend continues.”

Abdul Mujeeb Khalvatgar, head of the Nai Supporting Open Media group, said that access to information was the worst in the last five years and that the situation is now critical.

“If there is no access to information, the nature of the media will disappear as a means of freedom of expression,” he said.

Even if authorities agree that access to information remains a pervasive challenge for Afghanistan, they justify existing restrictions by the continuing dangers and violence that the country is facing and warn that a return of the Taliban regime could put an end to many hard-freed liberties.

Afghanistan is one of the most dangerous countries in the world for reporters. In January, the Afghan Journalist Security Committee reported that in 2019 five journalists were killed in the country. The previous year, 17 journalists and media workers were murdered in Afghanistan, when a total of 121 cases of violence against journalists and media workers were reported.

“There will be no setbacks in our freedom, our gains in liberties and women’s rights are irreversible. They have been our common thread in our talks with the Taliban,” said Sediq Sediqqi, spokesperson for Afghan president Asharf Ghani, Wednesday. He defended the government and also said that a joint media committee and a trust fund for journalists have been established in recent years.

Tuesday’s statement by the 30 media said they were “very concerned about the deterioration of access to government-related information in Afghanistan,” and called on the international community and government to protect the free flow of information.

The media groups said that all government institutions in Kabul have shortcomings in providing access to information, but they have designated the Supreme Court, the Attorney General’s Office and the National Directorate of Security Directorate as the worst offenders. The Ministry of Finance, the Central Bank and the Ministry of Defense were also high on the same list.

The media protest took place in front of the Ministry of Information and Culture, where three years ago the government had promised to build a monument for killed journalists. Work on the monument has yet to begin.

US Chargé d’Affaires Ross Wilson urged the Afghan government to “work with the press to strengthen Afghan democracy.”

“Information is an essential source of any free and open society,” Wilson said.

During an attack in April 2018, nine journalists who rushed to the scene of an explosion in Kabul were killed by a second suicide bomber who waited. A tenth journalist was killed the same day, shot in the eastern province of Khost.

___

Associated Press writer Tameem Akhgar in Kabul, Afghanistan, contributed to this report.

Rahim Faiez, The Associated Press