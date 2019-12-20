Afghan Hobart Hurricanes teen is too hot to handle as the Sydney Sixers collapse to defeat

Loading...

The Sixers, Jordan Silk (22 of 30) and Ben Manenti (22 of 28), had 43 points, but a miracle comeback has always seemed fair.

The Sixers' miserable 104 points were their fourth lowest level in tournament history.

They lost 6-11, including Moises Henriques, who tried to curl Ahmad over the cover.

"At 1-48 in six overs, we are ahead of the run rate, we may have been a bit carried away by our last performance and may be trying to chase those runs in 15 overs," said Henriques.

"There was a bit to learn from the way Jordan and Benny behaved and brought us back into the game and gave us a chance. Maybe if we had hit that kind of clarity three or four wickets earlier, we should have managed (than total).

"He (Ahmad) was a lot of energy. It always helps a wrist spinner when he plays the new hitters … he made great deliveries, and the one who got Tom Curran was a peach."

The Sixers must somehow rebound physically and mentally for Sunday's clash with the Brisbane Heat at SCG – their third game in just five days to start the summer campaign.

Henriques said the conditions were "hot and dry and very sandy", but it was no worse for Hobart and it was no excuse.

He added that the dominant victory over Perth during the week followed some “ rusty '' test performances, and the loss of Alice could be “ the karma of cricket which we hope will keep us in a good position and remind us to always play smart cricket & # 39; & # 39 ;.

Sydney made the most of the break after watching Hobart suffer her own collapse by not relying on the first half century of D & # 39; Arcy Short. The little left-hander Short put the rest of the competition on alert, he was ready for another BBL bumper with 51 of 40 balls.

Manenti put Short to outrun Josh Philippe, who made no mistake with his second grab.

Sean Abbott finished with a score of 3-20, removing opener Caleb Jewell and then returning to Simon Milenko and James Faulkner in the same match.

