Affordable housing plans revealed for high-rise project in the city center

Ahmed Hussen, federal minister in charge of housing, talks Wednesday about the $ 130 million investment in the construction of two residential towers in Fullarton Street and Dufferin Avenue near central London. Old Oak is building the project, called Centro, which will have 110 of its 420 units as affordable housing. Also at the announcement was Old Oak CFO Jeff Martin, Mayor Ed Holder and London North Center MP Peter Fragiskatos. (Mike Hensen / The London Free Press)

The urge of London for more affordable housing got a huge boost on Wednesday with a federal investment of $ 130 million.

The Canada Mortage and Housing Corp. will invest the money to help build two towers in the inner city that will add a total of 420 apartments to the London housing stock.

The project, called Centro, will be developed by Old Oaks Properties and will merge on a piece of land that includes 495 Talbot St. and 110 Fullarton St., an area just west of the Grand Theater.

It will be located near the relatively new luxury high-rise Azure tower on the land that was long been the home of Camden Terrace, a block of Victorian terraced houses that were loved by heritage activists.

Of all units, 110, or 26 percent, will be focused on affordable housing, which means they are rented out at a price below market value.

The construction of the towers is already underway and is expected to be completed within approximately three years.

The southern tower of the project will be 40 storeys high, making it the tallest building in all of Southwestern Ontario.

Ahmed Hussen, Federal Minister for Families, Children and Social Development, was in London for the announcement of Wednesday’s financing, which is part of the liberal’s housing strategy.

“This is a program that provides much-needed relief to those who are not eligible for assisted living accommodation, but cannot afford the escalating rent prices,” he said.

And “with the 1.4 percent vacancy rate, more affordable rent is certainly needed in London.”

In London, around 5,000 families are on the waiting list for social housing. That’s why adding so many units to the city was important, said Mayor Ed Holder, also present at the event.

“There is no more urgent problem than affordable housing,” he said.

The housing crisis in London is one of the issues that The Free Press has recently investigated in a month-long project called Face It.

