The Affordable Housing Corporation of Prince Edward County was founded just over a year and an update was given to the council that approved the existence of the non-profit organization.

Former Prince Edward County Treat Hull councilor appeared before the council in Shire Hall on Tuesday evening during their first council meeting of the new year to provide a progress update on what the company did.

Hull is the chairman of the board of directors and told the people around the horseshoe about their original focus.

The company has also noted that their priorities lie with those of employees and seniors; specifically one-bedroom apartments that are in great demand.

He says that one of the most important factors for progress is the amount of land available for development.

Hull says that with the help of staff, it took the group nearly two and a half months to identify all available municipal surplus land in an effort to develop multi-storey and multi-family homes.

Mayor Steve Ferguson said that kicking in the ground will be their mantra because affordable housing is quite important for those at the council table, as noted by the number of questions councilors ask Hull.

The work and capital budget for the company is dealt with on the budget within a few weeks. The group asks for $ 135,000 a year from the council for their operating budget.

Regarding their capital budget, Hull suggested that the corporation receive half of the municipal share of any accommodation tax, estimated at $ 200,000, to be funded by tourists.

The Board voted to receive the deputation.

