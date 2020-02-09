Affordable and sustainable vacations: where to go in 2020

Do you want to save the planet and at the same time slip your OOO? We hear you. Nicola Moyne’s adaptation of the most environmentally friendly destinations that do not cost the earth is what your passport was waiting for

Sustainable travel is nowadays something of an oxymoron. We all know that jumping on a flight or buying a new capsule wardrobe for a week in the sun is bad for the environment. On the other hand, travel can also serve as the driving force for positive change in developing countries, and help protect some of the world’s most endangered animals and habitats.

So how can you ensure that your outing helps to preserve the planet instead of polluting it – while also avoiding those super-enlarged eco-hotels and expensive conservation packages?

According to the experts, one of the most effective ways to travel more sustainably is to support countries that are at the forefront of becoming ‘green’. The latest Environmental Performance Index (EPI) ranks each country based on its efforts to address and enforce environmental issues that have the greatest impact on health and sustainability worldwide, such as how it addresses climate change and pollution, as well as its performance in water resources and agriculture. Moreover, the top 10 is practically on the doorstep, with direct routes – by plane, train or boat – from the British coast. This is the overview of seven of the most affordable, sustainable hotspots for 2020 and how you can improve your ecological references while you are there …

Go beach hopping in Malta

Burnt landscapes, azure lagoons and historic, medieval hilltop cities: it is not difficult to fathom Malta’s rise to ‘must-see’ in recent years. But for a true island escapade in the Mediterranean with serious sustainability issues, it is best to explore this by boat. Home to miles of blonde coastline, honey-colored bays and some of the world’s best diving and snorkeling spots, Malta offers the perfect sailing conditions for those who love a private charter. Do you first have to build your sea legs? Don’t be afraid: the boutique ferry from Cirkewwa takes you to the vast red sandy beaches of Gozo, or you can jump aboard a sunset sail to explore the beautiful bays and beautiful fishing ports of the island.

Book: Short-break yacht charters from around £ 425 per day. Go to maltasailingexperiences.com

Take the high (voltage) road in Switzerland

Voted number one in the EPI report for its continued commitment to sustainability, the rolling Swiss Alps and winding forests provide a haven for hikers, cyclists and adventurers who want to go off-grid for their own Sound of Music moment. But if mountain hikes don’t really tick the box, go on the (electric) “grand road trip” instead. Unlike the gas-guzzling highway heroes of America, Switzerland has just launched a new route for electric vehicle road trippers, with 300 charging points at more than 1,900 km through some of Europe’s most beautiful landscapes. The road runs through five glorious Alpine passes, past 22 gin-clear lakes and the inviting vineyards of the Montreal Riviera. In short, refueling is really no problem for you or the car.

Book: See eurocar.ch for car rental and myswitzerland.com for more information about the route. While you are there, you also view Zero Real Estate. This art-meets accommodation project promises the ultimate open-air experience with a luxurious king-size bed nestled in the Swiss countryside and miles of mountain landscapes – naturally all energy-neutral. From £ 230; locations vary, visit toggenburg.org/en

Discover the cultural charms of Normandy



With Brittany Ferries wanting to launch a more environmentally friendly fleet from Portsmouth this summer, sailings to the Normandy coast are a low-carbon option for ferry fans. This patchwork of sleepy coastal villages along the rugged north-western coast of France has long attracted aristocrats, writers, artists, and artisans. Today, the rolling hills and lush meadows continue to be littered with half-timbered farms in fashionable crowds looking for a rich glass of red and a dash of French culture. Go to La Villa du Temps Retrouve, which will soon be opened, for a Balbec retrospective in the favorite seaside resort of Marcel Proust, Cabourg, or visit neighboring Deauville for Les Franciscaines – a museum complex with more than 500 works of art in a restored monastery.

Book: The beautifully restored Le Loft van Honfleur. Room from £ 110. Ferry crossing from £ 60 return, brittanyferries.com

Go glamping in the British countryside

From idyllic lakeside huts to beautifully crafted tree huts high in forest hollows, there are currently a wealth of premium British glamping options for stylish staycationers, meaning you may not even have to leave the province to get away this year. View the coveted edits offered by Canopy & Stars and Glampingly – two leading companies that specialize in unique, luxurious spaces that are also highly durable. Our choice? This cabin in West Sussex comes complete with its own private lake for the best whitewater swimming opps this side of the summer.

Book: Ditchling Cabin sleeps 4 and costs from £ 320 a night. See canopyandstars.co.uk

Book the slow train through Sweden

The Inlandsbanan train journey is one of the most beautiful in Europe and runs gently 850 km north from Central Sweden to Swedish Lapland. This nostalgic carriage ride through the land of the midnight sun is one of the most magical – not to mention environmentally friendly – ways to travel, chugging through miles of dense pine, spruce and birch forests in the most iconic wilderness of Arctic Sweden. Get out for a refreshing dip in one of the glassy lakes along the lake; explore the nomadic reindeer culture of the Sami en route; or just sit back in business style and drink in the slow, typically Swedish vistas.

Book: A 6-day travel route starts from £ 630 per person. Visit res.inlandsbanan.se/en/package-tours

Take a game drive in Scotland

Wilderness Scotland is a leader in sustainable adventure tourism in the UK and offers nature trips for active travelers all year round. Consider bird watching, hiking, pony rides, sea kayaking and dolphin spotting, as well as wildlife foraging and coastal explorations. View his popular Rewilding Retreat to explore the lost tapestry of coarse pines, rowan and hazel forests; discover soaring sea eagles and roaming red deer; then sniff down for a night in a remote Scottish lodge deep in the moss-covered glens.

Book: The Rewilding Retreat starts at £ 1,325 per person for 6 nights. See wildernisscotland.com

Learn to surf in Portugal



With high-speed train options from London to the Algarve on offer, you don’t even have to board a plane to dive and dive in the long Atlantic rollers in Portugal. Book yourself for the most sustainable, sun-drenched days in the latest Soul & Surf retreat, which is already running hugely popular programs in Kerala and Sri Lanka, and donating one percent of its profits to Surfers Against Sewage. . Days are spent learning to master your board during the beginners’ breaks, while balmy evenings are all about making the most of the meditative yoga shala in the rustic farmhouse. Expect the characteristic relaxed atmosphere of Soul & Surf, shared platters of healthy local dishes and pro-teaching surf and yoga schedules. This is sustainability served with style.

Book: A 4-day weekday escape starts at around £ 350 per person, including surfing and yoga classes and most meals. See soulandsurf.com