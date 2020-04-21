Affect Weather: Powerful storms by evening

Affect Weather conditions: Robust storms by way of evening

Storm Staff 5 is monitoring solid thunderstorms going through Massachusetts on Monday. Regions impacted by these storms could see detrimental wind and small hail.Showers will carry on by means of the afternoon, but a line of heavier rain with embedded thunderstorms has moved past the Worcester Hills and will technique the Boston region involving 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.Any thunderstorms may perhaps be accompanied by harmful winds that could gust as large as 50-60 mph and little hail. A wind advisory was posted by the Nationwide Climate Services for substantially of central and southeastern Massachusetts through this evening.Winds may well be robust adequate to just take down some branches and power strains, raising the chance for scattered electrical power outages.After the storms, windy and colder weather will shift in for Wednesday. Substantial temperatures will keep in the 40s and wind chills will be in the 20s and 30s all day.

