AFB pilots in Misawa face a tighter curfew after a wave of alcohol-related incidents

Misawa Air Force Base planes are expected to have a very dry February after the 35th Fighter Wing commander, Col. Kristopher W. Struve, issued a curfew on Sunday.

According to the Struve memo of February 2, which was first published on the Air Force Facebook group amn / nco / snco, there have been five cases in the past of Misawa’s AFB personnel under the influence of alcohol drove 60 days.

Such incidents “negatively impact our relationship with the Japanese government and our readiness to act,” said Struve in the memo.

According to the new curfew, which will last until March 2, all Air Force personnel must be on duty either in a military facility, in a private household, in a hotel room, or between 11:00 p.m. and 5:00 a.m.

Public alcohol consumption outside the base – any alcohol consumption outside of a military facility or residence, neighborhood or hotel room outside the facility – is prohibited between 11:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m. and 5 a.m. to the end of the curfew, Struve wrote.

Struve added that all civilian employees and contractors are required to comply with the order.

“The purpose of this temporary warrant is to focus Air Force personnel on our mission here in Misawa, to maintain vital relationships with our neighbors … and to strengthen and ensure operational readiness and combat readiness,” he wrote.

Low-level service members in Japan already have a 1:00 am to 5:00 am curfew that goes back to October 2012 after Stars & Stripes says two U.S. sailors raped an Okinawa woman and the U.S. military made frequent curfew adjustments after incidents with service members.

The U.S. military is not exactly popular with many Japanese who last year declined to build a new U.S. military base on the island of Okinawa. The Washington Post reported concerns about the environment, low-level aircraft noise, accident risks, and the crimes that members of the military have committed over the years.

About half of the 54,000 US troops stationed in Japan are based in Okinawa, the Post wrote. According to the Air Force, Misawa Air Base is the northernmost U.S. installation in Japan. The 35th Fighter Wing based there operates and maintains two squadrons of F-16C / D Fighting Falcons.

