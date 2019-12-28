AEW's win-loss records will be revised in 2020

Loading...

One of the biggest selling points of upstart All Elite Wrestling was the claim that pro wrestling should be treated more like "real" sport. Therefore, AEW has set profit and loss records that go back to their first official event under the AEW motto Double Or Nothing Pay-per-View in May.

The challenge of keeping detailed profit / loss records naturally means that if, for example, a talent receives a title shot with a loss record, this does not match the AEW mantra "Real Sports" and some difficult booking scenarios can arise. When AEW EVP and Young Bucks member Nick Jackson were approached in November, they told a fan on Twitter that the profit / loss records were expected to be reset in January 2020.

AEW has now officially confirmed this development, along with some further explanations on how it works:

The new annual records for 2020 will be released on Wednesday, January 1st on #AEWDynamite.

The # AEW career records are accumulated and the annual records are reset every calendar year.

The annual records will become more and more important in the ranking as the new calendar year progresses. pic.twitter.com/q8Pky5DZfT

– All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) December 27, 2019

As the AEW tweet explains, all male and female talents will reset their records on January 1, 2020, the edition of AEW Dynamite for the 2020 season. However, your previous profit / loss record will not be successful: AEW will continue to keep a cumulative record for every talent, similar to large sports organizations. For example, the Dallas Cowboys have a career record of 512-380-6 – the highest win in NFL history – but their current 2019-2020 record is 7-8, meaning that they may be this season don't even reach the playoffs.

Resetting the records could also enable compelling storytelling, such as that a previously hot talent loses a losing streak or that a new talent takes a winning streak – since AEW is not currently doing house shows, this could be possible for someone all year 2020 go without loss if they are booked correctly.

