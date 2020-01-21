AEW’s original angle revealed for Marty Scurll

Marty Scurll’s Ring of Honor (ROH) contract expired months ago and there were many prospects. In the end, Scurll submitted great deals from WWE, AEW and New Japan Pro Wrestling. Instead, he decided to sign again at ROH.

Of course, ROH Scurll had to submit an offer that somehow brought WWE and AEW to the top. In addition to a massive wage increase, he is now part of the creative team. He can also work for other promotions such as NWA. He won’t be on WWE TV, but AEW may still be in the game.

According to PWInsider, Marty Scurll not only signed a new contract to stay with ROH, but also took it on as headbooker. If Vince McMahon wants to keep The Revival, he knows what to do now. 😂

Tessa Blanchard wins the Impact World Title

Marty Scurll becomes headbooker at ROH

Brian Cage signs with AEW

Fans: pic.twitter.com/5oI4MkFeQe

The Wrestling Observer newsletter stated that AEW had originally booked a storyline for Scurll. He would run the stable known as the Dark Order. The group has been with AEW Dynamite since the beginning of autumn and has recently had more TV time, with a slight boost.

Marty Scurll, who sticks to Ring of Honor, affirms that AEW has actually created a leverage for wrestlers.

If Scurll had signed with AEW, he would have been the leader. Who walks past the sublime? AEW wanted Scurll to work on the Corpus Christi 12/18 show. This show, which was the last of 2019, ended with a high reputation for the Dark Order.

Matt Hardy takes Scurll’s place

Instead, ROH Scurll made an offer that he simply couldn’t miss. We are still waiting for the exact details between ROH and Scurll.

Since Scurll is no longer a candidate for leadership of the Dark Order, there is another candidate. While Matt Hardy wants to stay at the WWE, his contract expires in about six weeks. If WWE can’t sign him again, fans could watch BROKEN Matt Hardy on AEW TV.

Imagine it would be cool if it turned out that Broken Matt Hardy led the Dark Order, though that’s probably not the case.

Need Broken Matt Hardy to be the mastermind behind the Dark Order

Taz joins AEW

Taz has officially signed with AEW and it looks like the promotion can’t wait to close the deal. Shortly after the AEW Dynamite episode on Wednesday, Taz signed the contract and below is footage along with an official commentary on the ECW symbol.

Yesterday #AEWDynamite was extended by @tntdrama to 2023. Today we are happy to announce that @OfficialTAZ has signed a multi-year contract with #AEW pic.twitter.com/dX99wxdfvR

I am incredibly proud to be in this great team of motivated / talented people! Let’s go. #ImWithAEW #AEW @AEWrestling https://t.co/6cQWhPICp4

At the moment we only know that the deal will run for several years. Taz has worked on several AEW shows in the past few months. His last appearance was AEW Dark before Dynamite went live.

After the end of his WWE career, Taz successfully switched to the Announce table. He would spend much of his career at SmackDown and ECW from 2002 to 2009 and trigger the action. Eventually he ended up in impact wrestling and that lasted until 2015.