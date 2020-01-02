AEW Dynamite results for January 1st, 2020: Homecoming Edition

Loading...

Here are your quick and dirty, editorially free AEW Dynamite results for January 1st, 2020. The show's homecoming edition included a rematch between Cody Rhodes and Darby Allin, a fateful four-way match for the AEW Women's Championship and more , Make sure you're here tomorrow to get the full "Ins and Outs" column from AEW Dynamite.

AEW Dynamite results:

– Taz joined the comment team for the night instead of Tony Schiavone.

1. Cody defeated Darby Allin. Arn Anderson made his debut as Cody's manager and "head coach". Cody raised his knees to block a Coffin drop and rolled Allin up to win the match.

Second Deadly four-way for the AEW Women's Championship: Riho (c) defeated Britt Baker, Hikaru Shida and Nyla Rose. Riho pinned Baker on a bridging sunset flip. After the match, Nyla Rose Riho sat down at a table with a shot from the ropes. The previously planned title match between Riho and Kris Statlander will take place next week.

– A Joey Janela interview ended prematurely when Penelope Ford attacked him from behind with a light blow.

Third Jon Moxley defeated Trent with a paradigm shift. After the match, Sammy Guevara mocked Moxley from the crowd. Chris Jericho appeared on video to offer Moxley another position in the inner circle. He offered Moxley 49% from Inner Circle LLC, the position of Executive Vice President of Inner Circle, and a new car with a personalized license plate. Moxley said that out of respect for Jericho, he would give him his answer next week.

4th Sammy Guevara defeated Dustin Rhodes after a low blow from Jake Hager behind the referee's back.

– MJF explained the conditions for a possible match with Cody Rhodes: (1) It has to happen at AEW Revolution, and if Cody puts a finger on him in the meantime, the match is over forever, (2) Cody has to go one on one with Wardlow in a steel cage and defeat him, and (3) Cody must go on all fours and allow MJF to hit him with a belt ten times.

– Next week the show will be a "homage to the legends of Memphis wrestling". The Rhodes Brothers will compete against the Lucha Brothers, Kenny Omega and Hangman Adam Page will compete against Private Party, and Jon Moxley will provide Chris Jericho with his answer.

5th Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks defeated PAC and the Lucha Brothers. Adam Page, who had been drinking, participated in the comments. Omega countered a rotating Fenix ​​springboard kick in the face with one knee and struck One-Winged Angel to win the match.

