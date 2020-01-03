AEW Dynamite posted strong numbers compared to NXT's annual review show

Loading...

Last week for the first time that the shows went live in October was that we didn't write a message about the "rating war" between AEW and NXT because that Wednesday was Christmas when AEW didn't show Dynamite at all and NXT was a consequence of pre-recorded matches.

However, what is worth it is that NXT's Christmas edition attracted 831,000 viewers in the absence of its competitor and received a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographics, according to Showbuzz Daily.

As for this week, things were a bit reversed. NXT had an episode on New Year's Day, but it was a year-end summary with no new matches. AEW Dynamite, on the other hand, was live from Jacksonville, Florida, for a much-vaunted "homecoming" show.

As Showbuzz Daily reports, 967,000 people watched Dynamite and it had a rating of 0.36 in this important 18-49 demo. That's the most viewers since the first three shows in October and the highest demo rating since November 13th.

It's hardly fair to compare NXT's numbers if they didn't even have a real episode, but the Recap Edition, which included the unveiling of the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic console, still had 548,000 viewers with a demo rating of 0 , 15th

Next week we'll see who's at the forefront when the shows go live and live again, and maybe one day we'll even find out the ramifications.