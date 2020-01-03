AEW Dynamite posted strong numbers compared to NXT's annual review show

By
Terry Aquino
-
0
17
AEW Dynamite posted strong numbers compared to NXT's annual review show
Loading...

Last week for the first time that the shows went live in October was that we didn't write a message about the "rating war" between AEW and NXT because that Wednesday was Christmas when AEW didn't show Dynamite at all and NXT was a consequence of pre-recorded matches.

However, what is worth it is that NXT's Christmas edition attracted 831,000 viewers in the absence of its competitor and received a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographics, according to Showbuzz Daily.

As for this week, things were a bit reversed. NXT had an episode on New Year's Day, but it was a year-end summary with no new matches. AEW Dynamite, on the other hand, was live from Jacksonville, Florida, for a much-vaunted "homecoming" show.

As Showbuzz Daily reports, 967,000 people watched Dynamite and it had a rating of 0.36 in this important 18-49 demo. That's the most viewers since the first three shows in October and the highest demo rating since November 13th.

It's hardly fair to compare NXT's numbers if they didn't even have a real episode, but the Recap Edition, which included the unveiling of the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic console, still had 548,000 viewers with a demo rating of 0 , 15th

Next week we'll see who's at the forefront when the shows go live and live again, and maybe one day we'll even find out the ramifications.

Loading...

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here