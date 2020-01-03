AEW Dynamite Highlights This Week: Homecoming Edition

Loading...

Before about the advantages and disadvantages of AEW Dynamite: The Dark Order is here and they will beat you to death! PAC also attacked Kenny Omega's "best friend" Michael Nakazawa. Somewhere, Kota Ibushi says, "I don't know her."

And now the ins and outs of All Elite Wrestling Dynamite, which originally aired on January 1, 2020.

All In: Cody Rhodes is back on the horse

This week's highly anticipated rematch between Cody Rhodes and Darby Allin comes first. With NWA Babyfaces and their families learning nothing from it, Cody tries to gain an edge by introducing founding member Four Horseman and the rivals in Rhodes for life Arn Anderson as his manager and "head coach". Arn is out there throwing up hand signals like he was Tommy Lasorda in 1988. To counteract this, Darby Allin puts a Cody mask on a faceless slipknot butt and heads the Mirror Father Mirror's AEW equivalent.

I can't say that I have a lot of confidence in Arn's ability to stay on the side of the angels when Cody's main competitor is a spoiled rich guy who surrounds himself with subordinates so that he can shut up and hate the Rhodes family, but I like that You actually confirmed the "head coach" aspect of Arn’s presence. At the finish line, Cody has to raise his knees to block a Coffin drop, and he can only do that because Arn "gives him the signal".

AEW

Cody couldn't defeat Darby Allin alone, but he can keep his head in the game and kill Allin now that Arn is in his corner. Direct cause and effect. "Why is Arn suddenly managing Cody?" So that he can win more matches. Here is the example.

Like most of what Cody has done in the ring in the past two years, it's a simple, classic storytelling that makes sense and always has the feeling of going somewhere to watch and watch. Imagine episodic wrestling television always treating itself like episodic television, whether or not there was a pay-per-view between episodes! Part of me wishes Double A had just put Cody on here to lead Allin and started painting his half face like a skeleton. Give me Arn Anderson, you coward.

Unfortunately, Cody needs more than half of the Managerial Brainbusters to get a match with MJF. As promised, Maxwell – who wants you to shut up, you fans – has a set of tires that Cody can jump through.

He wants the match at AEW Revolution

If Cody touches him in the meantime, the match is over forever

Cody has to take 10 eyelashes from a leather belt on TV that is seriously looking for ideas in the NWA archive

Cody must win a steel cage match against the feared Wardlowthat looks like the timed Nathan Summers version of King Maxel

The nihilist in me, who loves depression, wants Cody to attack MJF a few days before the pay-per-view game and lose his match so that MJF has successfully implemented a legally binding plan in which Cody will never again have the AEW- Mastery can fight and never be able to fight those responsible. Cody only spends the rest of his career, like 20 years of AEW, in 2nd place and feuds with random guys because he lost everything on TV for three months.

All In: Executioner is out of the car

AEW

At the beginning of the show, executioner Adam Page wanders into the background of a private party interview in a bar and casually steals her drinks. Note that Jenn Sterger wears a dress with a suit arm, as Liv Morgan appears to be a pro wrestling fashion trendsetter. Private Party gets mad at Page, but ultimately tells him they're worried about him, and Page is all, "Hey fuck you buddy," like a real alcoholic.

At the end of the night, Hangman (and his gorgeous Porter Wagoner vintage western shirt) shows up to comment on the main event and gets the funniest Chyron descriptor I've ever seen:

AEW

I would try to joke here, but that already wins:

The main event, as you can imagine when you saw it on paper, is Bonkers. It's almost 14 minutes of non-stop action that doesn't make any physical sense and doesn't follow the rules of classic pro-wrestling logic or pace. AEW has accumulated a lot of miles when it was essentially about making Dragon Gate six-man tags for shows and, frankly, could go a little further. If you're a wrestling fan who appreciates Aleister Black vs. Buddy Murphy is faced with her surprising ex-girlfriend in the same episode of wrestling television as Lana, while her ex-husband is hiding in a giant cake and the crowd is singing For Jerry Springer, it might also be beneficial to focus on stories and characters to pursue based matches like Cody and Darby Allin with six men who perform MOVES as quickly as possible until someone falls. At the risk of not saying it and having someone to "call" me, I prefer the former in both situations, but I'm just a thirsty fool crossing a Mad Max wasteland of sand and after a drop of it sweet 1985 mid-atlantic.

Game highlights are … (checks notes) everything. It's a 13-minute highlight role from a hypothetical 30-minute six-man day. They made the Young Bucks keep using Canadian destroyers, like Stone Cold used Steve Austin punches, Fenix ​​continues the Konnan commemorative role in the 21st century, and in January 2020 the wrestling thing I can type, knee stroke and Cutter no-sell exchanges. With all due respect and a lot of affection it's like 1994 in All Japan for people who have PWG highlight videos.

It ends when Omega counters a big diving board turn with a knee stroke and hits the one-winged angel to pin Fenix. The knee stroke doesn't come close to the connection if you slow it down, but boy, it looks good for the crowd at full speed. After the match, The Elite tries to get Adam Page to come into the ring and party with them, but he says, "No, I'm good people, give me courage, I'll stay here and be depressed I feel you, executioner.

All In: Trent vs. Jon

The biggest surprise of the episode for me was Jon Moxley vs. Trent, which turned out to be my favorite game of the night. It's more than a crazy main event by Lucha Bros and Young Bucks, a match between Cody and Darby Allin, a match between Dustin Rhodes and Sammy Guevara. Crazy, I know.

However, it shouldn't be that surprising, because these two have the advantage of being (1) surprisingly large and strong, and (2) emerging around the same stage in the development of the television sports entertainment performance system and era Travel the world to fight different types of opponents in different styles. So not only can you improve this basic WWE design (like so many others like PAC and Adam Cole), you can also deliver a tougher and more credibly sporty competition without overly inventing or choreographing anything. I don't know if I articulate it correctly, but I've dug up what they did. That is the essence. Jon Moxley's regular matches are so much better than Jon Moxley's "Death Matches" right now. I have seen dude wrestling as one of the worst and weakest looking characters in wrestling for ages, and it's still kind of a revelation to see him fully kicked in the ass again. I also like Trent much more against people like Moxley than Pentagon, for example.

He and Orange Cassidy also get into a piss competition over who can put their hands better in their pockets:

AEW

I like that Orange tried to make a strong statement by putting his hands in his pockets, and then went angry when Moxley put his hands in his pockets. I hope this leads to an Alanis Morissette Death Match at Revolution.

All In: Sammy Guevara, the worst man on earth

AEW

What a monster will make glasses in 2020 and put a hole in one of the two

It's a big night for the Spanish god Sammy Guevara. After looking Christopher Daniels in the face because he is a full-fledged Rhea Ripley older than him (and smeared his vlogging phone for it), Sammy meanders after Moxley vs. Trent into the crowd to investigate Chris Jericho's Inner Circle offer for Mox. More on that in a moment.

Despite (or maybe thanks to) a hideous deception, Guevara follows these appearances with a win over Dustin Rhodes over Jake Hager Low Blow. Referee peripherals are at their lowest when you can't see the company's tallest man attacking a man in a shiny vinyl suit who has painted himself bright red. You should get everyone in AEW to wrestle in Blaze Orange so the referees can see them.

Seriously, I hate to see Dustin lose, but I like Sammy winning every now and then, and we're continuing to develop Rhodes against Hager, probably during Revolution. That won't end well for Dustin either, but it's what it is. Jake Strong has already killed Lucha Underground. So why not crush the Rhodes family too? Just kill everything I love in wrestling, Jack Swagger, it's fine. Would you like to go to Gatoh Move and retire Lulupencil while you are there?

AEW

However, Sammy Guevara earns bonus points for playing part of the underground homesick blues during the commercial break to get Victoria Justice to "beat him up". I think it's great that he didn't ask Madison Reed to hit him. When he got up, he specifically asked for "Victoria Justice & # 39; s sister". Such a subtle way to be terrible. Now all I want is for Drew McIntyre or whoever signs during an advertising break to say, "MEDIUM-SIDED DAUGHTER FROM A MODERN FAMILY, SHIFT INTO MY DMS."

All In: If your group is a limited liability company

Le Champion only appears briefly on the screen this week to sweeten Jon Moxley's entry into the Inner Circle. Now Jericho is not only a friend of Chris Jericho, but also a fraud because the referees have a cataract and a t-shirt. Jericho offers 49% of the shares Inner Circle LLC, First, a wrestling group that is a limited liability company is weird. I'm used to every wrestling faction having Something "Inc." is. Second, I like everything that makes pro-wrestling more shark tank. Jericho is very successful at 49. Most sharks will be there as long as you offer them 33.

AEW

Where did we want to go, we don't need Rhodes

The deal also includes the position of Executive Vice President of the Inner Circle and a new car with a personalized license plate. The car is a 2019 Ford GT, also known as "America's Insane $ 1 Million Supercar", and Moxley would be a fool if he didn't join the group for at least a few weeks to (1) own the GT to acquire and (2) sell it, it has a 49% stake in the LLC and earns a profit before attacking it with barbed wire or whatever. USE YOUR BUSINESS ACUMEN, JON. I hope that next week the elite will try to get Moxley to join them by giving him Elon Musk's cyber truck.

All In: Never piss on a dentist

Kris Statlander did not make it all at once to her scheduled championship game this week due to a "prior commitment" that Mel Gibson and his asthmatic teenage son was supposed to terrorize. The result is another action-packed match that highlights the strengths of its performers: Nyla Rose's tough violence, Hikaru Shida's general offensive performance, Riho's ability to be so small that she jumps in the air when she double-pounds people, and Britt Baker, dentist.

The goal is, to be honest, a matter of course, since there weren't really any signs that they would shoot the championship at someone when Statlander is still on the agenda next week. Riho rolls up Baker and Bridges to nail them down, and does this adorable, wildly condescending slash where she pulls a Taylor Swift after her matches and pretends to be shocked that she did it well. I know that not everyone who reads is a Riho fan, but I can't cheer on someone who happily stomps their feet on the mat because the shrimp handle worked.

For the winner, things are going terribly well on two fronts after the game.

AEW

First, Nyla Rose gives goosebumps and puts them through a table with a shot from the ropes. Riho's body mass is somewhere between air and a pack of peanuts, so it looks like Rose just pushed herself through the table. It's like doing a Superfly splash with a towel. This provides a good drama, "she'll be in any situation to keep up with Statlanders," and can give Riho a credible reason to want a rematch when she's at full strength.

AEW

Second, Britt Baker interrupts a backstage interview with Riho and her BEST FRIEND Michael Nakazawa and shits them on for their Brock Lesnar Championship schedule. I like it when Baker gets some kind of marginal note and "I wrestle and run a dental office" is a kind of guilty feeling. Are you really angry that the championship wrestler doesn't have to have a day job too? This is a problem for you, Britt. It's also super fun for me that they have Nakazawa back there to translate the interviewer and find out that Riho doesn't speak or understand much English, and then Baker just sneaks up on them and yells at them in English without translation. Bonus points for Riho, the quietest and most demure interview in the world.

This episode too

AEW

Taz happened to come over to replace Tony Schiavone in the comment because Schiavone is "on order". I prefer Tony and had some "real rocket Bustah" and "Pop the Hips" jokes ready, but Taz was mostly a non-factor and I barely registered his comment. It was good! The booth should still only be Excalibur and Schiavone.

I would also like to know how much I like the Jacksonville venue and how much personality it gives to the shows. I always thought traveling wrestling shows should make an effort to make every venue look a little different if you can't just park a double-decker bus on stage because you're in London. It reminds me of a terrestrial version of Spring Break Nitros from Club La Vela. AEW should take the opportunity to run smaller venues outside of the giant arena so that each episode looks and feels as fresh as possible. It's an easy way to be the "alternative". No more the specified homogenization!

AEW

All Elite's "Low Beats and No Peripheral Vision" theme continued behind the scenes. Joey Janela, Alex Marvez and the cameraman miss Penelope Ford, who sneaks up from behind and hits Joey in the balls. I like to believe that, like Sensational Sherri, she sneaked into the No Holds Barred promo.

AEW

The Dark Order is still recruiting and commends the fall of The Elite (in this one segment of this one show, this time) in favor of "The Exalted One". A few options would make me happy here:

The sublime is Marty Scurll, and the Dark Order was able to film recruitment videos and propaganda with money he had earned as a subsidiary of Villain Enterprises

The sublime is Dustin Rhodes, which is why this one creeper refused to hit him, and why the elite should be targeted at all to encourage and promote younger talent. In addition, Dustin could finally make a better version of this "seven" character from WCW-worried parents who were torn away by him at the last minute

The Sublime is Breeding Master Kevin Sullivan, and the Dark Order is exposed as a Cyberpunk Dungeon of Doom

guess which one I would like to do best

AEW

Next week AEW Dynamite is giving us an "anniversary edition" – many "editions" are running suddenly, when did AEW become a DVD company? – With two big tag team matches and Jon Moxley who answers Chris Jericho and the Inner Circle. AEW will also pay homage to Memphis Wrestling Legends, with the exception of those that are not from Memphis. It is Southaven, Mississippi. It's Memphis-adjace! When Jeff Jarrett shows up, I'm out.

Next week AEW Dynamite is giving us an "anniversary edition" – many "editions" are running suddenly, when did AEW become a DVD company? – With two big tag team matches and Jon Moxley who answers Chris Jericho and the Inner Circle. AEW will also pay homage to Memphis Wrestling Legends, with the exception of those that are not from Memphis. It is Southaven, Mississippi. It's Memphis-adjace! When Jeff Jarrett shows up, I'm out.

